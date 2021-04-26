Creativity

These are the ad industry pros who won Oscars in 2021

Talents repped out of Caviar, Dirty Robber and Rock Paper Scissors scored big last night
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 26, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 innovative ways brands are making sustainability matter

'Two Distant Strangers' explores police brutality and Black oppression in the U.S.

Credit: Martin Desmond Roe

This year, a number of industry players scored nominations for Academy Awards and, last night, a few of them made it to the top, nabbing a coveted Oscars statue.

Director Chloé Zhao, who is repped out of Caviar for commercials, was arguably the night’s biggest winner, earning the Best Picture and Best Director trophies for her film “Nomadland.” 

Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the directing honor. Frances McDormand also earned the Best Actress honor for her performance in the film.

“Sound of Metal,” which was written and directed by Caviar Director Darius Marder, and executive produced by Caviar Managing Partner and Executive Producer Michael Sagol and Radical Media Director Derek Cianfrance, also earned a number of nominations. It ultimately scored in the Best Sound and Best Editing category. The latter was thanks to Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, an editor repped out of Rock Paper Scissors. In the ad world, Nielsen has cut numerous notable spots including Facebook's "Born in Quarantine" via Droga5 and Delta's "Runways" ad, narrated by Viola Davis and created by Wieden+Kennedy.

The Oscar for Best Live Action Short went to the film “Two Distant Strangers,” which explores police brutality and Black oppression in the U.S. It was directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. Roe is repped out of Dirty Robber for commercials and is best known for helming the documentary for Nike’s award-winning “Breaking2” campaign, which followed three athletes’ quests to run a marathon in under two hours.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 innovative ways brands are making sustainability matter

5 innovative ways brands are making sustainability matter
See which ad industry players nabbed Oscar nominations this year

See which ad industry players nabbed Oscar nominations this year
10 latest creative trends in the time of coronavirus

10 latest creative trends in the time of coronavirus
NY Times 'Truth' ads take an abstract turn with 'visual poem' that speaks to readers’ chaotic lives

NY Times 'Truth' ads take an abstract turn with 'visual poem' that speaks to readers’ chaotic lives
Director Ridley Scott weighs in on Fortnite's parody of his seminal '1984' ad for Apple

Director Ridley Scott weighs in on Fortnite's parody of his seminal '1984' ad for Apple
How Microsoft and Michelob Ultra brought NBA fans 'Courtside' in the Orlando Bubble

How Microsoft and Michelob Ultra brought NBA fans 'Courtside' in the Orlando Bubble
Behind the Fortnite '1984' Apple parody that's got the ad world talking

Behind the Fortnite '1984' Apple parody that's got the ad world talking
Behind the Emmy-nominated show titles from Amazon, Apple, HBO, Netflix and more

Behind the Emmy-nominated show titles from Amazon, Apple, HBO, Netflix and more