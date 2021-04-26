These are the ad industry pros who won Oscars in 2021
This year, a number of industry players scored nominations for Academy Awards and, last night, a few of them made it to the top, nabbing a coveted Oscars statue.
Director Chloé Zhao, who is repped out of Caviar for commercials, was arguably the night’s biggest winner, earning the Best Picture and Best Director trophies for her film “Nomadland.”
Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the directing honor. Frances McDormand also earned the Best Actress honor for her performance in the film.
“Sound of Metal,” which was written and directed by Caviar Director Darius Marder, and executive produced by Caviar Managing Partner and Executive Producer Michael Sagol and Radical Media Director Derek Cianfrance, also earned a number of nominations. It ultimately scored in the Best Sound and Best Editing category. The latter was thanks to Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, an editor repped out of Rock Paper Scissors. In the ad world, Nielsen has cut numerous notable spots including Facebook's "Born in Quarantine" via Droga5 and Delta's "Runways" ad, narrated by Viola Davis and created by Wieden+Kennedy.
The Oscar for Best Live Action Short went to the film “Two Distant Strangers,” which explores police brutality and Black oppression in the U.S. It was directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. Roe is repped out of Dirty Robber for commercials and is best known for helming the documentary for Nike’s award-winning “Breaking2” campaign, which followed three athletes’ quests to run a marathon in under two hours.