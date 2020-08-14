The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 14, 2020
This week, we’re taking a break from our Top 5 Live, but check back in next week to see Ad Age’s Creativity Editors dish on these and more of the ad and marketing world's most innovative ideas. In the meantime, here are our favorites from this past week.
5. The Last Blockbuster: The Last Blockbuster on Airbnb
The last remaining Blockbuster store, located in Bend, Oregon, won the hearts of the quarantined longing for a good movie night by putting itself on Airbnb. Bookings for stays from September 18 through Sept. 20 will be available from Aug. 17, with fees a mere $4 a night for up to 4 guests. The store will be providing a sofa bed, air mattress, popcorn candy, face coverings, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes—and movies, of course.
4. Burger King Belgium: Safe Order
Agency: Buzzman
Burger King is not only home of the Whopper but king of the quick-fire marketing hits. Its latest specimen is this idea out of Buzzman, which invites BK customers, via social media, to request BK face masks featuring their orders, so they don’t even have to talk when they get to the drive-thru window or the counter. The idea adds an extra “layer” of protection, given that speaking is one of the most efficient ways to spread the coronavirus.
3. Deutsche Telekom: What We Do Next
Agency: Saatchi London
In recent years (outside of this pandemic new order) we’ve seen brands directly addressing our reliance (er, addiction) to our digital devices. Miller Lite, for example, asked people to unfollow it on social media. But perhaps, being so “connected” isn’t such a bad thing? That’s the point in this ethereal film starring Billie Eilish, from Deutsche Telekom and Saatchi. The spot acknowledges that there are those of us (kids) who do live online, but that’s an empowering place to be—one we can use to make a real impact on the real world.
2. Hellmann’s Canada: Hellmann’s Island on ‘Animal Crossing’
Agency: Ogilvy
A lot of brands have jumped into “Animal Crossing” by creating custom islands in the game’s totally kawaii universe. But Hellmann’s Canada takes it a step further with an idea meant to do good in the real world. Players are invited to hop on over to the mayo brand’s spot and drop off any spoiled turnips they’ve acquired during regular game play. For each one, Hellmann’s is donating a meal to Second Harvest Food Rescue, which goes to help Canadians in need.
1. Epic Games: Ninety Eighty Fortnite
In the top spot, Epic Games sicced the big guns on Apple with “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” a film spoofing the tech giant's iconic 1984 spot, but in this case, Apple is in the role of Big Brother and a Fortnite avatar is the hero. To turn Apple’s most famous spot—the one that transformed the Super Bowl into an entertainment extravaganza—was a truly ballsy move, timed to drop just as Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company. Apple had ousted “Fortnite” from the app store after Epic introduced a new in-game payment system for game add-ons, which enabled the company to circumvent the 30 percent fees that Apple imposes on developers.