'The Truth Is Worth It' from The New York Times is a symphony of advertising craft

The campaign from Droga5 is Ad Age's 2020 Creativity Awards Craft of the Year winner
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 15, 2020.
2020 Creativity Award Winners

It was a tough competition in craft, marked by exquisite work across a range of product categories. Apple received double finalist nods for its in-camera masterpiece “Bounce” and the poignant animated tale “Share Your Gifts.” The myriad visual vagina metaphors of Libresse’s “Viva La Vulva" captivated the jury, as did the expert effects and comedic storytelling on the singing tchotchkes of Ikea’s “Silence the Critics,” while John Lewis’ “The Boy and the Piano” was an entrancing trip through Elton John’s history. But ultimately, the jury rallied around The New York Times’ “The Truth Is Worth It.”

Each element was impeccable—the direction, editing, music, sound, typography, and each served a crucial part in the campaign’s storytelling symphony, weaving together seamlessly to illustrate the journalists’ paths to the “truth”—and why it’s worth paying for.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

