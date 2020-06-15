'The Truth Is Worth It' from The New York Times is a symphony of advertising craft
It was a tough competition in craft, marked by exquisite work across a range of product categories. Apple received double finalist nods for its in-camera masterpiece “Bounce” and the poignant animated tale “Share Your Gifts.” The myriad visual vagina metaphors of Libresse’s “Viva La Vulva" captivated the jury, as did the expert effects and comedic storytelling on the singing tchotchkes of Ikea’s “Silence the Critics,” while John Lewis’ “The Boy and the Piano” was an entrancing trip through Elton John’s history. But ultimately, the jury rallied around The New York Times’ “The Truth Is Worth It.”
Each element was impeccable—the direction, editing, music, sound, typography, and each served a crucial part in the campaign’s storytelling symphony, weaving together seamlessly to illustrate the journalists’ paths to the “truth”—and why it’s worth paying for.