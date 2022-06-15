Data-Driven Marketing

Nielsen rival Innovid’s new ‘future proof’ measurement lines up Dentsu as early adopter

InnovidXP combines company's ubiquitous ad serving with TVSquared audience and outcomes measurement a few months after acquisition
By Jack Neff. Published on June 15, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data
Credit: Innovid and tvsquared

Innovid is integrating TVSquared’s audience and outcomes measurement, acquired earlier this year, into its ad serving, data and creative personalization platform under the name InnovidXP, with Dentsu as an early adopter.

The new measurement tool will be driven by more than a billion TV impressions from 95 million households processed daily, according to an Innovid statement. Innovid’s ad serving, which is accredited by the Media Rating Council, covers 88% of U.S. converged TV homes and is integrated with technology that personalizes ad creative, according to the company.

The move comes only one quarter after Innovid closed its acquisition of TVSquared.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Click here

The company is also interested in seeking MRC accreditation for the audience and outcomes measurement capabilities of InnovidXP once the group’s recently published draft standard on outcomes and data quality becomes final, said Jo Kinsella, president of TVSquared by Innovid.

Dentsu is an early adopter of InnovidXP. “Cross-platform TV measurement, powered by ad serving technology seamlessly creates the most complete picture of the TV ecosystem, addressing a big gap for advertisers in the converged TV marketplace,” Celeste Castle, executive VP and head of research and measurement at Dentsu, said in a statement. “It’s about finding the right data, creatives, investments and video mixes to effectively and efficiently reach audiences that are dispersing across platforms, channels and screens.”

More from Ad Age
Nielsen faces bigger competitor as Innovid buys TVSquared
Jack Neff
Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet
Jack Neff
Why TV upfront deals will still use Nielsen measurement despite all the talk
Jack Neff

Brands can use InnovidXP to measure and manage both linear and CTV placements—analyzing reach and outcomes across every platform, including “walled gardens,” Innovid said in its statement.

'This technology is future proof'

TVSquared and Innovid haven’t figured as prominently as other Nielsen rivals such as Comscore, VideoAmp and iSpot.tv in recent trials of alternative deal currencies. But InnovidXP “extends beyond currency, encompassing the full breadth of cross-platform analytics,” including outcomes such as sales lift, according to Innovid's statement.

The product will provide a unified view of TV campaigns, be they linear or streaming. It doesn’t require use of tags, and it includes household and person-level data across all 210 U.S. designated market areas as well as in global markets, the statement said.

Innovid serves TV ads for 40% of the top 200 brands globally, with TVSquared having brought a similar client footprint, which also includes hundreds of smaller clients, Kinsella said.

“Many brands come to us and ask, ‘What if I’m airing on 22 streaming platforms, and I’m doing local and national linear?’ And we say, ‘It doesn’t matter,’” Kinsella said, because Innovid and TVSquared can measure across all of that. “I don’t think people in this industry understand, no matter how much I’ve tried to explain.”

InnovidXP doesn’t require tags, pixels or cookies in ads, Kinsella said, because Innovid already serves the ad creative. "So not only can we now map creative personalization all the way through to attribution and outcomes," she said, "but this technology is future proof in that we don’t need ad logs or web tags or pixels."

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories.
Click here

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data

Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data
Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet

Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet
Dentsu launches contextual targeting tool as cookie demise boosts demand

Dentsu launches contextual targeting tool as cookie demise boosts demand
Why cookie demise could be a blessing in disguise for big brands

Why cookie demise could be a blessing in disguise for big brands
Package goods brands can see how e-commerce marketing impacts sales in IRI and Profitero deal

Package goods brands can see how e-commerce marketing impacts sales in IRI and Profitero deal
Nielsen faces bigger competitor as Innovid buys TVSquared

Nielsen faces bigger competitor as Innovid buys TVSquared
Why the death of the cookie is threatening multi-touch attribution—forcing it to adapt

Why the death of the cookie is threatening multi-touch attribution—forcing it to adapt
Mucinex uses smart thermometer data to target ads and keep shelves stocked

Mucinex uses smart thermometer data to target ads and keep shelves stocked