The 5 most-seen TV commercial stars revealed: Datacenter Weekly

The most-seen TV commercial stars

Can you name any of the five most-exposed actors on TV? Probably not, but you definitely know their work.

At Ad Age Datacenter Weekly’s request, TV ad tracking service iSpot.tv pulled together a short list of the most-seen commercial actors, as measured by the total TV ad impressions of the ads they star in. Here’s the exclusive list, based on commercial airings data (national broadcast and cable) collected from Jan. 1 through Oct. 24:

5. Milana Vayntrub — “Lily” in all those AT&T commercials: 12.5 billion

4. Jim Cashman — “Jamie,” sidekick to “Flo” in Progressive ads: 15.5 billion

3. Kevin Miles — “Jake from State Farm” in State Farm ads: 19.2 billion

2. Stephanie Courtney — “Flo” in all those Progressive ads: 23.3 billion

1. David Hoffman — “Doug” from the Liberty Mutual “LiMu Emu & Doug” ads: 27.9 billion TV ad impressions



For spoofs on some of their ads, check out a recent “Saturday Night Live” ad awards skit here.

When consumer data ends up in government hands

“A company that collects and sells consumer information gleaned from cellphones said it was the source of some of the advertising data used by the Department of Homeland Security and other government entities to track mobile phones without warrants, shedding new light on how device location data is harvested and sold in a secretive multibillion-dollar industry,” The Wall Street Journal’s Byron Tau reports. “Mobilewalla, a closely held digital-advertising company founded in Singapore and now based in Atlanta, said in a letter last week to Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) that it had indirectly provided some of the data used by DHS, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. military for warrantless tracking of devices both at home and abroad.”

