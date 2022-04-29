Datacenter

5 must-know stats about the agency business: Datacenter Weekly

Plus, when consumers leave favored brands, Facebook’s ‘data lineage’ problem, macroeconomic news in a nutshell and more
Published on April 29, 2022.
Agency Report 2022: What's inside
Credit: Ad Age

Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.

Ad Age Agency Report 2022

Agencies have come roaring back, with strong revenue growth across disciplines and record-high U.S. ad agency employment. Ad Age’s 78th annual Agency Report shows who’s on top and where the business is growing and going. Five key insights, courtesy of Ad Ad Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson:

 

1. U.S. agency revenue growth

+13.5%

2021 growth in revenue for agencies from all disciplines, fastest since 2000

2. U.S. ad agency jobs

213,400

Employment in February 2022, an all-time high

3. U.S. PR agency jobs

64,100

Employment in February 2022, an all-time high

4. Digital share of revenue

64%

Estimated 2021 share of U.S. agency revenue from digital work for agencies from all disciplines

5. Organic growth

+4.8% to 5.1%

Average forecast of 2022 worldwide growth for five top agency holding companies (WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic, Dentsu)

 

Source: Ad Age Datacenter.
 
 
 
 

There’s a lot to Ad Age Agency Report 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:

Agency Report 2022: What’s inside

Agency Report 2022: Biggest companies and networks

How agency revenue growth soared—and what it means for the industry

Agency Report 2022: Agency employment

Agency Report 2022: Agency discipline rankings

Agency Report 2022: Revenue growth

An index for the entire Ad Age Agency Report 2022

See also:  “Think you know agency-speak? Take our transformational quiz” 

Plus:  “Ad Age Agency Report 2023 Questionnaire”

31%

That’s the percentage of consumers who say they’ve left a favored brand because other brands had better promotions, according to the 2022 Digital Consumer Trends Index, a report from Cheetah Digital produced in collaboration with Econsultancy; it’s based on data from 5,404 surveyed consumers in the U.S. plus Australia, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and Ireland.

Previously/ICYMI:  “The ‘creepy’ marketing tactic consumers hate, plus what makes them loyal to brands,” Datacenter Weekly, March 18.

WPP and Interpublic report strong first quarters

“In its first quarter trading update,” Ad Age’s Judann Pollack reports, “WPP reported revenue growth of 6.7% to 3.1 billion pounds. On a ‘like for like’ basis excluding currency, acquisitions and divestitures, its revenue grew 8.1%.”

See also:  “WPP shakeup merges Essence with Mediacom, Mindshare with Neo,” from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.

Also just out:  “Interpublic Group of Cos reported first-quarter organic net revenue growth of 11.5% and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast,” Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla reports. “First-quarter organic net revenue grew 12.2% in the U.S. and 10.2% in international markets.”

Keep reading here for more about WPP’s first quarter.

Keep reading here for more about Interpublic’s first quarter.

Flashback:  “Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter, boosted by media wins and Publicis Sapient,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine, April 14.

Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell

“U.S. economy shrinks in first quarter of 2022, but consumers kept spending,” per NBC News.

“The U.S. Wants to Tackle Inflation. Here’s Why That Should Worry the Rest of the World,” from The New York Times.

“U.S. jobless claims fall 5,000 to 180,000, showing labor market ‘in excellent shape,’” MarketWatch reports.

Facebook has a ‘data lineage’ problem

“Facebook is facing what it describes internally as a ‘tsunami’ of privacy regulations all over the world, which will force the company to dramatically change how it deals with users’ personal data,” reports Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai of Vice Motherboard. “And the ‘fundamental’ problem, the company admits, is that Facebook has no idea where all of its user data goes, or what it’s doing with it, according to a leaked internal document obtained by Motherboard.”

Essential context:  “Even Facebook’s own engineers admit that they are struggling to make sense and keep track of where user data goes once it’s inside Facebook’s systems, according to the document,” Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. “This problem inside Facebook is known as ‘data lineage.’”

Keep reading here.

Just briefly

“Nielsen rival iSpot.tv gets $325 million Goldman Sachs investment,” from Ad Age.

“Russia Is Being Hacked at an Unprecedented Scale,” Wired reports.

“Conservative Twitter accounts got boost in followers after Musk acquisition, data shows,” per The Verge.

“What will Elon Musk do with Twitter data?,” from Grid.

“How to lock down your Twitter data, or leave, before Musk takes over,” per The Washington Post.

“Experts fear U.S. may default to annual Covid boosters without sufficient data,” Stat reports.

The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry's most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World's Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports.

Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Joy R. Lee.

This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.

