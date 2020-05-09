About Ad Age Agency Report 2020

Ad Age Datacenter produced the 76th annual Ad Age Agency Report. The complete Ad Age Agency Report 2020 was published online May 11, 2020, at AdAge.com/agencyreport2020. An executive summary of Ad Age Agency Report 2020 appears in the print edition.
[email protected]
Information for Agency Report 2020 came from questionnaires submitted by agencies and from analysis and estimates by Ad Age Datacenter.
The ranking of the world’s 25 biggest agency companies is based on revenue. Agency and network rankings generally are modeled on reported or estimated net revenue (revenue less pass-through costs).
Ad Age Datacenter calculated revenue figures for major agency companies based on U.S. and international accounting rules (Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 and International Financial Reporting Standards’ IFRS 15).
These rules affect how companies account for so-called pass-through costs (third-party vendor costs, production costs, media costs and out-of-pocket expenses that are charged directly to clients).
Four of the biggest agency companies disclose both revenue and net revenue. Those four—WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Dentsu Group—emphasize net revenue (or a similar term for net revenue) as a measure of performance. Omnicom, the second-largest agency company, only discloses revenue.
Agency Report staff
Datacenter directors: Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson,
Senior research editor: Catherine Wolf
Research assistants: Nadia Alexandra, Brian Boyle, Bennett Judd, Joy R. Lee, Gabriela Scott