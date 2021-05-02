Datacenter

About Ad Age Agency Report 2021

Published on May 02, 2021.
Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Rankings and analysis

Ad Age Datacenter produced the 77th annual Ad Age Agency Report. The complete Ad Age Agency Report 2021 was published online May 3, 2021, at AdAge.com/agencyreport2021. A summary of Ad Age Agency Report 2021 appears in the print edition.

Information for Agency Report 2021 came from questionnaires submitted by agencies and from analysis and estimates by Ad Age Datacenter.

The ranking of the world’s 25 biggest agency companies is based on revenue. Agency and network rankings generally are modeled on reported or estimated net revenue (revenue less pass-through costs).

Four of the biggest agency companies disclose both revenue and net revenue. Those four—WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Dentsu Group—emphasize net revenue (or a similar term for net revenue) as a measure of performance. Omnicom Group, the second-largest agency company, only discloses revenue.

Agency Report staff

Datacenter directors: Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson
Senior research editor: Catherine Wolf
Research assistants: Nadia Alexandra, Bennett Judd, Joy R. Lee
