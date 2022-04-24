Datacenter

About Ad Age Agency Report 2022

Published on April 24, 2022.
Ad Age Agency Report 2022

Ad Age Datacenter produced the 78th annual Ad Age Agency Report. The complete Ad Age Agency Report 2022 was published online April 25, 2022, at AdAge.com/agencyreport2022. A summary of Ad Age Agency Report 2022 appears in the print edition.

Information for Agency Report 2022 came from questionnaires submitted by agencies and from analysis and estimates by Ad Age Datacenter.

The ranking of the world’s 25 biggest agency companies is based on revenue. Agency and network rankings generally are modeled on reported or estimated net revenue (revenue less pass-through costs).

Four of the biggest agency companies disclose both revenue and net revenue. Those four—WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Dentsu Group—emphasize net revenue (or a similar term for net revenue) as a measure of performance. Omnicom Group, the second-largest agency company, only discloses revenue.

Agency Report staff

Datacenter directors: Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson
Senior research editor: Catherine Wolf. Research editor: Joy R. Lee
Research assistants: Nadia Alexandra, Brian Gilbert, Bennett Judd
