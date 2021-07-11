Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021: Rankings and Analysis

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 is Ad Age's annual ranking of the biggest U.S. advertising spenders.
Ad Age published the 66th annual Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report online on July 12, 2021. A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's July 12, 2021, print edition.
Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:
- Marketer Trees 2021, a database with ad spending, brands, profiles, executives and agency rosters for the nation's 100 biggest advertisers
- Expanded tables, downloadable in Excel. Tables include 200 Leading National Advertisers, 200 most-advertised brands, biggest ad spenders by medium and biggest ad spending categories
Subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter
AdAge.com/getdatacenter
877-320-1721
[email protected]
Executive Summary
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 Executive Summary
10-page summary of key data from Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 report.
Ad Age Marketer Trees 2021
Database of Ad Age Leading National Advertisers
Featuring U.S. ad spending, brands, profiles, executives and agency rosters for 100 biggest U.S. advertisers.
Rankings and analysis
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021: Expanded tables
Excel download. The Excel sheet includes tabs for:
- 200 Leading National Advertisers based on 2020 total U.S. ad spending
- 200 most-advertised brands based on 2020 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
- Measured-media ad spending by medium based on 2020 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
- Biggest ad spenders by medium based on 2020 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar. Top spenders from desktop search, desktop internet display, cable TV networks, broadcast TV networks, broadcast spot TV, syndicated TV, radio, magazine and outdoor
- Biggest ad spending categories based on 2020 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
- U.S. advertising forecast from WPP's GroupM
After the storm, spending is on the rebound
The top 200 U.S. advertisers last year cut spending 6.2%. But marketing budgets are rising amid a resurgent economy.
By Bradley Johnson
Introducing Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021
Amid the pandemic, recession and lockdown in 2020, some marketers unleashed a spending surge to take advantage of opportunities in a cataclysmic year.
By Bradley Johnson
Methodology and more info
About Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021
How Ad Age ranked the top 200 advertisers including methodology.
Leading National Advertisers archive
1997 to present.
Order additional print copies of July 12, 2021, print edition (including Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 ):
[email protected]
877-320-1721
Copyright, terms and conditions
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc. The data and information presented is the property of Crain and others and is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. For personal, non-commercial use only, which must be in accordance with Ad Age's Terms and Conditions at AdAge.com/terms. Archiving, reproduction, re-distribution or other uses are prohibited. For licensing arrangements, please contact [email protected].