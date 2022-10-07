Adobe’s AI analytics play, VideoAmp by the second, and more on Harry Styles’ mega fame: Datacenter Weekly

More Harry Styles data

After we ran an item last week titled “Harry Styles’ mega fame by the numbers,” a bunch of Datacenter Weekly readers told us that they knew Styles was popular, but didn’t realize he was that popular. Well, folks, brace yourself for a few more bullet points:

• With Styles’ single “As It Was” having racked up 15 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, he is now the longest-reigning British artist to hold that distinction, having dethroned Elton John, whose 1997 “Candle in the Wind” spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

• The 2021 portion of Styles’ continuing “Love on Tour” stadium concert tour grossed nearly $95 million from 720,000 tickets sold across 42 shows—but the artist’s momentum has only accelerated since then. Last year, for instance, Styles was able to sell out New York City’s Madison Square Garden for five nights, but in returning to the iconic venue this past August, he sold out 15 nights (as we noted last week). But there’s more—much more: The 2022 leg of “Love on Tour” includes not only an additional 42 North American shows (which started in August and continue through November), but the 23 shows he played in Europe in July and August, as well as 14 shows coming up in Latin America in November and December.

• It’s entirely reasonable to expect that “Love on Tour” will bring in at least an additional $155 million or so by the end of 2022, which would bring the combined 2021-2022 gross above the quarter-billion-dollar mark. (Side note: “Love on Tour” continues in 2023 with dates in Australia—and Europe once again.)