Amazon’s data-driven boost, and Google postpones the cookie’s death (for now): Datacenter Weekly
The cookie moves off of death row (for now)
“Google’s not-so-shocking move to postpone killing cookies in Chrome has divided the ad industry, yet again,” writes Ad Age’s Garett Sloane, “with advocates of a post-cookie web saying, ‘let the cookie go already.’ Other stakeholders in the complex ad tech landscape are giving Google a pass, asserting that the industry is not ready for such drastic changes without longer preparation, and especially during an economic downturn.”
The details: “On Wednesday, Google changed its post-cookie timeline,” Sloane notes, “marking the second time the company pushed back the date to shutter third-party cookies in Chrome. Google now says third-party cookies will go away in the second half of 2024.”
Essential context: “Google’s plan to replace cookies is clearly facing more difficulties than the company initially expected, and this new delay is just the latest sign that its privacy-enhanced roadmap is a bit of a mess, according to ad tech industry insiders,” Sloane adds. “Google has to walk a fine line because it is such a dominant player in browsers and ad tech, raising complicated competitive questions any time it makes a change.”
See also: “Meta, Google and others reveal the messy state of digital advertising,” also from Ad Age’s Sloane.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “GDP fell 0.9% in the second quarter, the second straight decline and a strong recession signal,” per CNBC.
• “The 8 economists who decide if the U.S. is in a recession,” from The Washington Post.
• “U.S. jobless claims retreat after hitting highest level in eight months,” MarketWatch reports.
• “Economy vibes depend on how much you’re earning,” from Axios.
• “Manchin-Schumer Deal Would Have Moderate Inflation-Fighting Effect, Economists Say,” per The Wall Street Journal.
Don’t miss: “Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news,” Ad Age’s continually updated blog covering how the marketing industry is bracing for a recession.
Amazon’s data-driven boost
On Thursday, Amazon reported revenue that topped estimates, prompting shares to jump more than 12% in extended trading. As Bloomberg News and Ad Age’s Garett Sloane report, a key part of Amazon’s story to investors right now is data-driven:
The company highlighted updates to its ads platform from the second quarter, including the launch of Amazon Marketing Stream in June. Amazon is developing data and marketing services, competing with internet ad giants like Google. The “marketing stream” sends real-time analytics to advertisers about how “sponsored products” ads are performing. Sponsored products mainly show up when consumers browse Amazon, and they have become an essential way for brands to get discovered.
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
In his introduction to the newly released Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 report, Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports that advertisers scored “the second-biggest spending gain on record” in 2021, marking “an extraordinary turnaround from the pandemic plunge in 2020. Spending has continued to grow in 2022, though budgets could come under pressure as marketers grapple with inflation, rising interest rates and slumping consumer confidence amid escalating expectations of a recession.”
There’s a lot to LNA 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:
Just briefly
• “TikTok Will Provide More Insight into Content Trends and Moderation via New Research Initiative,” Social Media Today reports.
• “US has one of the highest levels of monkeypox in the world: CDC,” per ABC News.
• “Google’s Nest Will Provide Data to Police Without a Warrant,” from PetaPixel.
• “Uber confesses it covered up a huge data breach,” per TechRadar.
• “Twitter hacker touting the data of over 5.4 million users, including celebrities and companies, for $30,000,” from Fortune.
• “Average Data Breach Costs Hit a Record $4.4 Million, Report Says,” per CNET, citing research by Ponemon Institute via IBM Security.
