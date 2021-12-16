Datacenter

The Big List: Top marketers, brands and agencies

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
By Bradley Johnson. Published on December 16, 2021.
Introducing Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021
20211202_Datacenter-BigList_3x2.png

A quick take on the biggest advertisers, brands and agencies. Amazon and Procter & Gamble Co. top Ad Age Datacenter’s rankings of the largest advertisers. Want to dig deeper? Click on the links below.

U.S. advertisers

Ad Age's roster of the Leading National Advertisers in 2020 sliced spending with the second-sharpest cut since Ad Age began producing its annual U.S. report on marketers in 1956.

The top 200 U.S. advertisers reduced ad and marketing services spending in 2020 by 6.2%. The top 100—the true blue chips of brands and budgets—slashed spending 7.5%. The sharpest spending drop for the top 100 came during the Great Recession in 2009 (-10.2%).

10 biggest U.S. advertisers

By estimated 2020 total U.S. ad spending. Dollars in billions. 
See expanded rankings and analysis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 (July 2021). Numbers rounded.
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Most-advertised brands

Ad Age Datacenter ranked Amazon as the nation’s most-advertised brand for the first time with 2020 measured-media spending of $1.56 billion, just edging out Geico ($1.55 billion). Geico ranked No. 2 in 2020 after scoring as the most-advertised brand from 2016 through 2019.

10 most-advertised brands in U.S.

By 2020 U.S. measured-media ad spending.
See expanded rankings and analysis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021 (July 2021). Ad Age Datacenter analysis of data from Kantar. Numbers rounded.
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More on top U.S. marketers
After the storm, ad spending is on the rebound: Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021
Bradley Johnson
Introducing Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2021
Bradley Johnson
How marketing can thrive in the worst of times
Bradley Johnson
Ad spending broke a record (before COVID-19 and recession intruded)
Bradley Johnson
 

 

 

Global advertisers

Spending for the world's top 100 advertisers fell 7.1% in 2020 amid the global pandemic and recession.

That was the second-sharpest decline in the 35 years that Ad Age has produced its global report on marketers. The sharpest spending decline for the top 100 came during the Great Recession in 2009 (-8.7%).

 

10 biggest worldwide advertisers

By estimated 2020 total ad spending. Dollars in billions.
See expanded rankings and analysis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2021 (December 2021). Numbers rounded.
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc.

More on top global marketers
Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers pump up spending
Bradley Johnson
Introducing Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021
Bradley Johnson
Procter & Gamble set to dethrone Amazon as world’s biggest advertiser
Bradley Johnson
Make more, spend less: How Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix cut ad spending and grew revenue
Bradley Johnson
Prime time: Amazon is now Earth’s biggest advertiser
Bradley Johnson

Agency companies and networks

Organic growth for the five biggest legacy agency holding companies—WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic and Dentsu—declined in 2020 by an average of 6.4% in the U.S. and 8.3% worldwide as marketers reduced advertising and marketing services spending amid the pandemic. Organic growth strips out acquisitions, divestitures and the effects of exchange rates.

Digital-centric consultancies led by Accenture Interactive top Ad Age Datacenter's ranking of the largest agency networks.

Agency companies rebounded in 2021 as the ad market recovered.

10 biggest agency companies and 10 biggest agency networks

By 2020 worldwide revenue. Dollars in billions. Click arrow to toggle between charts.
See expanded rankings and analysis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ad Age Agency Report 2021 (May 2021). Numbers rounded. *Ad Age Datacenter estimate.
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc.
 
 
 

Agency ventures

U.S. revenue for agencies from all disciplines fell 6.8% in 2020. That was the second-biggest drop since Ad Age began publishing the Agency Report in 1945. The sharpest decline (-7.5%) came in 2009 amid the Great Recession.

Biggest agency ventures by category

By 2020 revenue. Click arrow to toggle between charts.
See expanded rankings and analysis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ad Age Agency Report 2021 (May 2021). Numbers rounded. *Ad Age Datacenter estimate.
© Copyright 2021 Crain Communications Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More on agencies
How agency business is bouncing back
Bradley Johnson
For agencies, it's morning again in America ... maybe: Ad Age Agency Report 2021
Bradley Johnson
What’s coming next for agencies: Ad Age Agency Report 2021
Bradley Johnson
How the top five agency holding companies cut more than 22,000 jobs in 2020
Bradley Johnson

Thumbnail
Bradley Johnson

