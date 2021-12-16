A quick take on the biggest advertisers, brands and agencies. Amazon and Procter & Gamble Co. top Ad Age Datacenter’s rankings of the largest advertisers. Want to dig deeper? Click on the links below.
The Big List: Top marketers, brands and agencies
U.S. advertisers
Ad Age's roster of the Leading National Advertisers in 2020 sliced spending with the second-sharpest cut since Ad Age began producing its annual U.S. report on marketers in 1956.
The top 200 U.S. advertisers reduced ad and marketing services spending in 2020 by 6.2%. The top 100—the true blue chips of brands and budgets—slashed spending 7.5%. The sharpest spending drop for the top 100 came during the Great Recession in 2009 (-10.2%).
10 biggest U.S. advertisers
See expanded rankings and analysis.
Most-advertised brands
Ad Age Datacenter ranked Amazon as the nation’s most-advertised brand for the first time with 2020 measured-media spending of $1.56 billion, just edging out Geico ($1.55 billion). Geico ranked No. 2 in 2020 after scoring as the most-advertised brand from 2016 through 2019.
10 most-advertised brands in U.S.
See expanded rankings and analysis.
Global advertisers
Spending for the world's top 100 advertisers fell 7.1% in 2020 amid the global pandemic and recession.
That was the second-sharpest decline in the 35 years that Ad Age has produced its global report on marketers. The sharpest spending decline for the top 100 came during the Great Recession in 2009 (-8.7%).
10 biggest worldwide advertisers
See expanded rankings and analysis.
Source: Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2021 (December 2021). Numbers rounded.
Agency companies and networks
Organic growth for the five biggest legacy agency holding companies—WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic and Dentsu—declined in 2020 by an average of 6.4% in the U.S. and 8.3% worldwide as marketers reduced advertising and marketing services spending amid the pandemic. Organic growth strips out acquisitions, divestitures and the effects of exchange rates.
Digital-centric consultancies led by Accenture Interactive top Ad Age Datacenter's ranking of the largest agency networks.
Agency companies rebounded in 2021 as the ad market recovered.
10 biggest agency companies and 10 biggest agency networks
See expanded rankings and analysis.
Agency ventures
U.S. revenue for agencies from all disciplines fell 6.8% in 2020. That was the second-biggest drop since Ad Age began publishing the Agency Report in 1945. The sharpest decline (-7.5%) came in 2009 amid the Great Recession.
Biggest agency ventures by category
See expanded rankings and analysis.
