Can-sell culture? Dr. Seuss sales soar. Plus, good news for ad industry employment: Datacenter Weekly

“Employment in advertising, public relations and related services rose by 3,500 jobs in February, a positive sign for agencies following a sharp drop in January,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports. “The job gains came as U.S. employers last month added a stronger-than-expected 379,000 jobs, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
Johnson has specific industry employment data across three BLS classifications: advertising, PR and related services; ad agencies; and internet media. Keep reading here for those breakdowns.
Additional context: “U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately as labor market stabilizes,” per Reuters, citing stats released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The cookie continues to crumble
“In a move with broad potential impact on the ad tech industry,” Ad Age’s Mike Juang reports, “Google says it will embrace its own ad targeting and tracking solution, rejecting other industry efforts to replace the third-party cookie.”
Essential context: “The decision by the world’s largest internet platform complicates the prospects for alternative solutions,” Juang adds, “including Unified ID 2.0, an identity solution spearheaded by The Trade Desk. Unified 2.0 has found support from a lengthy list of ad tech players who have signed on, such as LiveRamp, Nielsen and Criteo.”
“Administering COVID-19 vaccines comes with a valuable perk for retail pharmacies: access to troves of consumer data,” The Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep reports, noting that chains including CVS and Walgreens “are collecting data from millions of customers as they sign up for shots, enrolling them in patient systems and having recipients register customer profiles”—giving them the ability to “promote their stores and services, tailor marketing and keep in touch with consumers.”
Instashare
“Instagram shares more personal data than any other App Store app,” reports Forbes’ Emma Woollacott, summarizing a new study by secure cloud storage firm pCloud. “Instagram shares 79 per cent of the data it collects with third parties,” including “purchases, location, contact information, contacts, user content, search and browsing history, identifiers, usage data, diagnostics and financial information.”
Perhaps not a surprise: “Coming in second is Facebook,” Woollacott adds, “which gives 57% of users’ data away, followed by LinkedIn and Uber Eats, both of which share half their users’ data with third parties.”
Can-sell culture
As Muri Assunção of the New York Daily News writes,
Oh, the books you’ll sell! Just two days after an announcement that six Dr. Seuss titles would be pulled over racist and insensitive content, two of the country’s major online book retailers began noticing a substantial spike in sales of some of the books written by the popular children’s author and illustrator. On Thursday morning, 18 Dr. Seuss titles were on Barnes & Noble’s top 20 bestseller list. Over at Amazon, nine Dr. Seuss books made up the site’s top 10 bestseller list.
• Listen up: “Data Is Great—But It’s Not a Replacement for Talking to Customers,” from the Harvard Business Review.
• Big (Bad) Data: “How to poison the data that Big Tech uses to surveil you,” per the MIT Technology Review.
• Honorable: “Small Agency Awards entries are now open,” from Ad Age.
