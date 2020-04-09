Disney’s ‘astounding number,’ WaPo’s Zip Code-specific take on hospital readiness and more: Datacenter Weekly
Unemployment data in context
A stark headline from CNBC sums up today’s unemployment news: “U.S. weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million and we’ve now lost 10% of workforce in three weeks.” Investors seem to regard such grim stats as the new normal: “Wall Street shrugs off jobless claims,” per CNN Business.
Meanwhile, Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Analytics Bradley Johnson offers some industry-specific perspective: “Advertising, public relations and related services staffing fell by 3,800 to 488,100 in March, a decline of 0.8 percent, according to BLS data.” But Brad notes that “due to the timing of data collection, the monthly employment report, released last Friday, doesn’t fully capture U.S. job cuts made in March. Watch out for the April jobs report, coming May 8, which will offer a clearer picture of COVID-19 effects.”
Heading into the pandemic, Brad adds, advertising employment was strong: “U.S. ad agencies had 207,700 employees in February, near an all-time high. But February is a distant memory now.”
Twitter changes how it shares user data
“Twitter updated its privacy policies,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports, “notifying users how it will share data with marketing partners, including Facebook and Google. Twitter also changed privacy controls that affect how people give their permission for the collection of data used to measure the effectiveness of ads served on its platform.”
What does that mean, exactly? Well, the company declined to comment beyond the policy announcement itself, but as Garett notes, this is obviously about the bottom line: “The changes ‘help Twitter to continue operating as a free service,’ the company said in a pop-up note to users linking to the privacy policy.”
‘An astounding number’
Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, just announced that it has 50 million paid subscribers globally—“an astounding number for a product that is only five months old,” as Brooks Barnes of The New York Times puts it.
Barnes adds some additional context: “Before its November introduction, analysts expected Disney+ to take until 2022 to reach 50 million subscribers. To compare, Hulu, now owned by Disney, has only about 30 million subscribers after 13 years in operation; Hulu has not yet been introduced overseas. The leading streaming service, Netflix, introduced in 2007, has about 167 million subscribers worldwide.”
Coping with the coronavirus surge
The Washington Post asks a pointed question—“Are your hospitals at risk of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients?”—and then delivers very specific, localized answers. Enter your Zip Code into the paper’s interactive infographic and you can find out if there are enough beds, ICU units and ventilators in your area hospitals.
$76 million later
According to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis, led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG, Bernie Sanders, who ended his candidacy yesterday, spent just over $76 million on advertising in pursuit of the presidency from the start of his campaign through the week of March 17, after which his ad spending essentially ground to a halt. Sanders’ spending, as tracked by Ad Age Datacenter, includes TV, radio, cable and digital across Facebook and Google properties. Dive deeper at AdAge.com/CampaignTrail.
Just briefly
• “Big Data Is Helping Us Fight The Coronavirus—But At What Cost To Our Privacy?” asks FiveThirtyEight.
• “Foursquare And Factual Bet That The Future Of Location Data Is About More Than Advertising,” per AdExchanger.
• “Google’s video chat service adds 2 million users a day amid coronavirus,” via CNET.
Coming up
This section of Datacenter Weekly is intended to highlight upcoming data-centric events, but we’ve paused that “community calendar” function as the coronavirus crisis has escalated. For now, we’re directing your attention to Ad Age’s Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker for a comprehensive list of canceled and rescheduled conferences and other get-togethers.
