Top 3 most-seen Mother’s Day social videos from marketers so far: Datacenter Weekly

According to social video analytics firm Tubular Labs, U.S. brands have uploaded 2,064 Mother’s Day–related videos to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter over the past 30 days, racking up 22.1 million views as of Thursday. The three most-seen so far:
1. Dick’s Sporting Goods: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Mother’s Day 2022” (first uploaded April 27)
2. Teleflora: “Role of a Lifetime—A Mother’s Day Story” (first uploaded April 24)
3. Harry & David: “Harry & David Mother’s Day Tradition” (first uploaded April 19)
Biggest agency companies and agency networks
This just in from Ad Age Datacenter:
The figures above are for 2021 worldwide revenue. Dollars are in billions; asterisks signify Ad Age Datacenter estimates.
ICYMI: Ad Age Agency Report 2022
Agencies have come roaring back, with strong revenue growth across disciplines and record-high U.S. ad agency employment. Ad Age’s 78th annual Agency Report shows who’s on top and where the business is growing and going. There’s a lot to Ad Age Agency Report 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:
• Agency Report 2022: What’s inside
• Agency Report 2022: Biggest companies and networks
• How agency revenue growth soared—and what it means for the industry
• Agency Report 2022: Agency employment
• Agency Report 2022: Agency discipline rankings
• Agency Report 2022: Revenue growth
• An index for the entire Ad Age Agency Report 2022
The Connected TV advertising boom
“Connected TV ad spend is expected to grow 39% this year to $21.2 billion, according to a new report out of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, with three out of four video buyers surveyed noting that it is a ‘must buy’ in their budgets this year,” Ad Age’s Catie Keck reports.
Essential context: “One of CTV’s biggest differentiators over linear TV is the ability for advertisers to leverage things like first-party data, location data and shopping data, according to the survey, which was conducted in partnership with Standard Media Index (SMI) and Advertiser Perceptions,” Keck adds. “This comes as brands need to shift reliance from things like third-party cookies, which help advertisers target consumers as they move through the internet.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. jobless claims jump in latest week by biggest amount since last July,” MarketWatch reports.
• “U.S. Companies Added 247,000 Jobs in April, ADP Data Show,” per Bloomberg News.
• “Fed Announces Highest Rate Increase in 22 Years to Quell Inflation. Here’s What To Know,” from CNET.
• “Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike,” from Yahoo Finance.
Publicis buys Profitero
“Publicis Groupe has bought e-commerce intelligence platform Profitero for an undisclosed sum,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports, “adding analytics capabilities for the space just as online sales have slowed dramatically. Profitero and its 300 employees will remain ‘a product-focused company within Publicis,’ and its CEO Bryan Wiener, joined by President Sarah Hofstetter, will report to Publicis Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun.”
Essential context: “Profitero, whose coverage and customer base are heavily focused on packaged-goods brands, is focused on helping them grow share when sales are soaring or just treading water,” Neff notes. “Profitero recently signed a deal with IRI to give CPG marketers a better view of how their e-commerce marketing investments and digital shelf presence affect sales.”
Just briefly
• “Google responds to EU data rulings with new Workspace controls,” Computerworld reports.
• “Why oligarchs love European data-protection laws,” from The Economist.
• “Covid: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15 million, says WHO,” per the BBC.
• “Covid’s toll in the U.S. reaches a once unfathomable number: 1 million deaths,” NBC News reports.
• “Data Broker Is Selling Location Data of People Who Visit Abortion Clinics,” per Vice Motherboard.
• “Connecticut becomes fifth state with data privacy law,” per The Record.
