Top 3 most-seen Mother’s Day social videos from marketers so far: Datacenter Weekly

The Connected TV advertising boom

“Connected TV ad spend is expected to grow 39% this year to $21.2 billion, according to a new report out of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, with three out of four video buyers surveyed noting that it is a ‘must buy’ in their budgets this year,” Ad Age’s Catie Keck reports.

Essential context: “One of CTV’s biggest differentiators over linear TV is the ability for advertisers to leverage things like first-party data, location data and shopping data, according to the survey, which was conducted in partnership with Standard Media Index (SMI) and Advertiser Perceptions,” Keck adds. “This comes as brands need to shift reliance from things like third-party cookies, which help advertisers target consumers as they move through the internet.”

