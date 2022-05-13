Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
Why podcast measurement is hotter than ever, plus biggest agency ventures revealed: Datacenter Weekly
TelevisaUnivision unveils Hispanic identity graph
“TelevisaUnivision is launching a Hispanic identity graph that does something most other third-party data generally doesn’t—accurately identify most U.S. Hispanics,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports.
Essential context: “The media company, which talked about developing the data graph during last year’s upfronts, is finally ready to put it to use,” Neff adds. “It tested the result via Truthset, a company that grades data from multiple providers by matching hashed email addresses to compare the accuracy of their records against other databases of known quality. Truthset found TelevisaUnivision’s data substantially outperformed other providers on reach and accuracy with Hispanic households.”
Biggest agency ventures by category
This just in from Ad Age Datacenter:
By 2021 revenue. Click the arrow to toggle between charts. Asterisks signify Ad Age Datacenter estimates.
ICYMI: Ad Age Agency Report 2022
Agencies have come roaring back, with strong revenue growth across disciplines and record-high U.S. ad agency employment. Ad Age’s 78th annual Agency Report shows who’s on top and where the business is growing and going. There’s a lot to Ad Age Agency Report 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:
• Agency Report 2022: What’s inside
• Agency Report 2022: Biggest companies and networks
• How agency revenue growth soared—and what it means for the industry
• Agency Report 2022: Agency employment
• Agency Report 2022: Agency discipline rankings
• Agency Report 2022: Revenue growth
• An index for the entire Ad Age Agency Report 2022
Podcast measurement market heats up
“Podcast advertising is growing faster than any other segment in U.S. media,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports, “and that’s fueling a battle among measurement players nearly as contentious as in TV, a market more than 30 times bigger.”
Essential context: “Spotify’s acquisition earlier this year of two of the biggest measurement and analytics firms in the space—Podsights and Chartable—is shaking up podcast measurement,” Neff notes. “Such a deal would seemingly wipe out meaningful competition in a market this size, but since then it’s actually fueled more interest in competitors Podtrac, ArtsAI and Claritas, among advertisers that demand independent measurement.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck as inflation continues to climb,” CNBC reports.
• “Inflation stays hot as wholesale prices jump 11 percent in April,” The Hill reports.
See also: “How the Inflation Rate Is Measured: 477 Government Workers at Grocery Stores,” from The Wall Street Journal.
• “U.S. jobless claims settle just above 200,000 mark,” per MarketWatch.
ICYMI: Advertising employment growth slows
“U.S. ad agency staffing has reached another record high,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports, “but advertising employment growth slowed markedly in April as the ad business added just 500 jobs.”
Essential context: “U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 474,900 jobs in April based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.”
Keep reading here for Johnson’s drill-downs (complete with charts) on ad industry employment by various BLS subcategories, including ad agencies.
Just briefly
• “Disney+ subscribers top estimates and park profit soars,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
• “People Are Dating All Wrong, According to Data Science,” per Wired.
• “Twitter fires ad tech leader in pre-Musk shakeup,” from Ad Age.
• “Climate-Data Startup Arcadia Raises $200 Million,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
• “Overdose Deaths Continue Rising, With Fentanyl and Meth Key Culprits,” The New York Times reports.
