The retail media boom by the numbers, Campbell Soup’s ad spending cut, and CPG loves CTV: Datacenter Weekly

CPG advertisers are flocking to connected TV
“Connected TV devices now account for more than half of online video impressions for consumer packaged goods advertisers,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports, citing new research from converged TV and measurement platform Innovid.
The specifics: “CTV accounted for 52% of CPG video impressions last year, up from 44% the year prior and overtaking mobile (which accounted for 37% of the industry’s impressions) and desktop (with 11%),” Neff notes.
Essential context: “The growing role of e-commerce and availability of shoppable formats and use of QR codes in CTV ads has driven much of the shift, according to Stephanie Geno, chief marketing officer of Innovid. CPG advertisers shifting money from linear TV to CTV to improve reach among people, generally younger audiences, that can’t be reached on linear also likely played a role, she said.”
See also: “Amazon’s first ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast beats forecasts,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren and Jack Neff.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Jobless claims edge up to 213,000 but still show strong U.S. labor market and few layoffs,” MarketWatch reports.
• “America’s dependence on credit cards is growing. The Fed’s rate hike will make it more painful,” per CNN.
• “Mortgage rates rise to highest level since 2007 after latest Fed interest-rate hike,” CBS News reports.
ICYMI: “Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom,” from Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson.
Don’t miss: “Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news,” Ad Age’s continually updated blog covering how the marketing industry is bracing for a recession.
Why Campbell Soup Co. cut its ad spend
“Campbell Soup Co. reduced its stated worldwide advertising and consumer promotion expense by 21% in its fiscal year ended July 31,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports, citing the company’s just-released annual regulatory filing. “Spending came in at $314 million in fiscal 2022, down from $399 million in 2021. ... Ad and promotion spending as a percent of net sales fell to 3.7% in 2022 from 4.7% in 2021.”
But don’t blame the recession—or the threat of one. In its filing, Johnson notes, Campbell Soup said that the “reduction in advertising and consumer promotion expense was primarily due to supply constraints.”
See Johnson’s full post in “Ad spending, marketing and financial stats—analyzing the latest data,” a new Ad Age blog.
Retail media just keeps growing and growing
“One of the fastest growing new revenue streams for retailers is showing no signs of slowing down,” reports Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli. “Global retail media spending will reach $101 billion this year, an increase of 15% over 2021, according to findings from WPP’s GroupM. The agency predicts that the category, in which retailers perform media duties for advertisers, will exceed $160 billion annually within five years.”
The big picture: GroupM found that retail media ad revenue “represented 18% of global digital advertising revenue last year, and 11% of total global ad revenue,” Pasquarelli notes.
Essential context: “Experts have said that retail media may get a larger slice of brand budgets amid a slowing economy, since the medium has better targeting than other forms of advertising,” Pasquarelli adds.
Keep reading here.
See also: “Best Buy expands retail media network to deliver ads through Criteo,” from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.
Ad tech and data execs leading the cookieless evolution
“Brands need to get their data houses in order to prepare for the coming collapse of the cookie and new regulations around consumer privacy online,” writes Ad Age’s Garett Sloane. He cites a range of new tools and rising strategies—from data clean rooms to retail media networks—being deployed by “brand, tech and marketing leaders who are helping to usher in advancements in data and ad tech to make advertising more efficient and personalized.”
Sloane briefly profiles a dozen of those leaders, including executives from Amazon Ads, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Snowflake and more.
See also: “How Walmart will work with TikTok, Snap and Roku to measure shopping ads online,” also from Ad Age’s Sloane.
More data stars—under 40
Ad Age’s annual 40 Under 40 package—highlighting rising stars in marketing, advertising and media—dropped this week. We’re going to take this opportunity to direct your attention to several of the more data-centric honoree profiles right here:
• “How Willie Jackson built a data-driven team at Starcom”
• “The Trade Desk’s Samantha Jacobson is mapping the future of programmatic”
• “TelevisaUnivision’s Luisa Fernanda Martinez tells ‘pretty stories’ with complex data”
• “Frameplay’s Jonathon Troughton on a new metric for gaming”
To see the entire 40 Under 40 package, start here.
Just briefly
• “How ad agencies are using AI image generators—and how they could be used in the future,” from Ad Age.
• “Revealed: US Military Bought Mass Monitoring Tool That Includes Internet Browsing, Email Data,” per Vice’s Motherboard.
• “‘Very Harmful’ Lack of Data Blunts U.S. Response to Outbreaks,” The New York Times reports.
• “‘Astonishing.’ Morgan Stanley hard drives holding sensitive client data got auctioned off online,” per CNN Business.
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
In his introduction to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 report, Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports that advertisers scored “the second-biggest spending gain on record” in 2021, marking “an extraordinary turnaround from the pandemic plunge in 2020. Spending has continued to grow in 2022, though budgets could come under pressure as marketers grapple with inflation, rising interest rates and slumping consumer confidence amid escalating expectations of a recession.”
There’s a lot to LNA 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to make your own deep dive. To wit:
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—10 most-advertised brands in the U.S., ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—25 biggest U.S. advertisers, ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—U.S. market leaders and category rankings”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Big spending gains and cuts”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Ad spending by medium, category and advertiser”
