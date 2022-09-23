The retail media boom by the numbers, Campbell Soup’s ad spending cut, and CPG loves CTV: Datacenter Weekly

CPG advertisers are flocking to connected TV

“Connected TV devices now account for more than half of online video impressions for consumer packaged goods advertisers,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports, citing new research from converged TV and measurement platform Innovid.

The specifics: “CTV accounted for 52% of CPG video impressions last year, up from 44% the year prior and overtaking mobile (which accounted for 37% of the industry’s impressions) and desktop (with 11%),” Neff notes.

Essential context: “The growing role of e-commerce and availability of shoppable formats and use of QR codes in CTV ads has driven much of the shift, according to Stephanie Geno, chief marketing officer of Innovid. CPG advertisers shifting money from linear TV to CTV to improve reach among people, generally younger audiences, that can’t be reached on linear also likely played a role, she said.”

