TikTok is under fire over data handling (again), and Comscore gets a new CEO: Datacenter Weekly

Netflix, Tesla and the power of data and analytics

In a wide-ranging interview with Arun Kumar, IPG’s chief data and technology officer, Ad Age’s Jack Neff touched on a lot of media measurement issues—including the impact that Netflix launching an ad-supported product might have.

Kumar’s take: “I was a little bit disappointed when I read that they were looking at Google or NBCUniversal [as technology and platform partners]. Netflix was a challenger. It created the streaming market. So I was hoping they actually go and say all these other guys we can learn from them, and then come up with a new experience that is great for advertisers and for consumers. Instead, they seem to be going for a quick fix. My worry is it’s going to turn out to be just like any other streaming platform.”

Kumar goes on to say that he thinks that Netflix “could make a real difference” given its analytics expertise and “superior understanding of the streaming space.” And he compares Netflix to another disruptor: “It’s a bit like Tesla versus the rest. So you would anticipate that Tesla has more data and therefore should be able to create a different metric for the entire EV industry. So I would expect that Netflix in some time should be able to redefine the streaming industry the same way Tesla redefined EV, because they are so much farther along in data and analytics than anybody else.”

Keep reading here.



See also: “Influencer measurement one of the biggest hurdles for beauty, fashion and luxury brands, study finds,” also from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.