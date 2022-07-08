Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
TikTok is under fire over data handling (again), and Comscore gets a new CEO: Datacenter Weekly
U.S. ad business employment surged in June
Ad Age’s Bradley Johnson reports that employment in advertising, public relations and related services soared by 7,300 jobs in June, per the latest monthly employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Essential context: That jump represents the fourth-highest monthly gain since 2000, Johnson notes, adding that “ad, PR and related services employment now has topped its pre-pandemic level,” while “employment at ad agencies and internet media ventures is at all-time highs.”
Keep reading for Johnson’s drill-downs by BLS classifications.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “US Job Gains Top Estimates; Jobless Rate Holds at 3.6%,” per Bloomberg News.
• “Jobless claims rise to highest level in nearly 6 months,” per CBS News—or, for a different spin on the same news: “U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week, Staying Near Prepandemic Levels,” per The Wall Street Journal.
• “How are rising costs impacting your household? Here’s how to calculate your personal inflation rate,” from CNBC.
• “How will we know if we’re in a recession?” from Vox.
• “US may be in recession, Atlanta Fed data show,” from Fox Business.
See also: “Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news,” a new continually updated blog from Ad Age about how brands and agencies are bracing for a recession.
Comscore names a new CEO
“Comscore has named Jon Carpenter, who has been chief financial officer of the company since November, as its new CEO, following an internal and external search,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. Carpenter succeeds Bill Livek, who had previously announced his intention to retire from the CEO role.
Essential context: “The move comes as Comscore seeks to build its place as a currency alternative to dominant player Nielsen in TV, digital and cross-platform measurement. Comscore has been selected as an alternative deal currency for networks including Paramount and Fox nationally, and NBCUniversal and TelevisaUnivision locally. And Horizon Media recently said it would test Comscore as a local currency option as it seeks to do up to 15% of its TV deals using non-Nielsen measurement. But the company also faces growing competition from well-financed competitors such as VideoAmp and iSpot.tv, which also have been named as currency providers by Paramount and NBCUniversal.”
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
In his introduction to the newly released Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 report, Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports that advertisers scored “the second-biggest spending gain on record” in 2021, marking “an extraordinary turnaround from the pandemic plunge in 2020. Spending has continued to grow in 2022, though budgets could come under pressure as marketers grapple with inflation, rising interest rates and slumping consumer confidence amid escalating expectations of a recession.”
There’s a lot to LNA 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—10 most-advertised brands in the U.S., ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—25 biggest U.S. advertisers, ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—U.S. market leaders and category rankings”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Big spending gains and cuts”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Ad spending by medium, category and advertiser”
TikTok is under fire over data handling (again)
Here’s how a July 5 letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio [PDF hosted at warner.senate.gov], begins:
Dear Chairwoman Khan:
We write in response to public reports that individuals in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been accessing data on U.S. users, in contravention of several public representations, including sworn testimony in October 2021. ... [W]e ask that your agency immediately initiate a Section 5 investigation on the basis of apparent deception by TikTok, and coordinate this work with any national security or counter-intelligence investigation that may be initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Warner (D) and Rubio (R) are, respectively, the chairman and vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Keep reading their letter here.
Essential context: Among the reports the senators cite in their letter is a June 17 BuzzFeed News story by Emily Baker-White titled “Leaked Audio From 80 Internal TikTok Meetings Shows That US User Data Has Been Repeatedly Accessed From China.”
TikTok’s response so far: “Our approach to keeping U.S. data secure,” a company blog post by Michael Beckerman, VP and head of public policy, Americas, at TikTok.
Netflix, Tesla and the power of data and analytics
In a wide-ranging interview with Arun Kumar, IPG’s chief data and technology officer, Ad Age’s Jack Neff touched on a lot of media measurement issues—including the impact that Netflix launching an ad-supported product might have.
Kumar’s take: “I was a little bit disappointed when I read that they were looking at Google or NBCUniversal [as technology and platform partners]. Netflix was a challenger. It created the streaming market. So I was hoping they actually go and say all these other guys we can learn from them, and then come up with a new experience that is great for advertisers and for consumers. Instead, they seem to be going for a quick fix. My worry is it’s going to turn out to be just like any other streaming platform.”
Kumar goes on to say that he thinks that Netflix “could make a real difference” given its analytics expertise and “superior understanding of the streaming space.” And he compares Netflix to another disruptor: “It’s a bit like Tesla versus the rest. So you would anticipate that Tesla has more data and therefore should be able to create a different metric for the entire EV industry. So I would expect that Netflix in some time should be able to redefine the streaming industry the same way Tesla redefined EV, because they are so much farther along in data and analytics than anybody else.”
Keep reading here.
See also: “Influencer measurement one of the biggest hurdles for beauty, fashion and luxury brands, study finds,” also from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.
Just briefly
• “Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is under pressure over bot counts, report says,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
• “Google allowed sanctioned Russian ad company to harvest user data for months,” Ars Technica reports.
• “How Americans view the American flag, and other symbolic flags, in 2022,” per a YouGov poll.
• “Nearly one billion people in China had their personal data leaked, and it’s been online for more than a year,” CNN reports.
• “Meta sues Chinese company’s US subsidiary for scraping Facebook and Instagram data,” TechCrunch reports.
