Top 5 DTC TV advertisers revealed, plus making sense of Microsoft-Netflix and Disney-TTD: Datacenter Weekly

The DTC brands that love TV advertising
The five most-seen direct-to-consumer (DTC) U.S. TV advertisers from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, ranked by share of TV ad impressions, according to iSpot.tv data shared with Datacenter Weekly:
1. Wayfair (5.26%)
2. Peloton (4.44%)
3. Chewy (4.19%)
4. Carvana (3.74%)
5. Zillow (3.10%)
Additional context from iSpot:
• DTC advertisers from Jan. 1 through June 30 collectively served up 189.7 billion TV ad impressions.
• From Jan. 1 through June 30, DTC advertisers shelled out an estimated $1.06 billion on national TV advertising—a year-over-year spend increase of 20.5%.
Netflix chooses Microsoft as its ad partner
“In a plot twist fit for an episode of ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix chose Microsoft as an advertising partner to build the ad-supported version of the streaming service, leaving ad industry watchers slightly surprised,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “Microsoft has key advertising technology infrastructure that will now go toward powering the first ads on Netflix, but is still a nascent player in connected TV.”
Essential context: Netflix had been previously thought to be close to picking either Google or FreeWheel. “In the end,” Sloane notes, “the deal may have come down to Microsoft not being an overt Netflix rival. Google owns YouTube and FreeWheel is owned by Comcast, making them direct streaming competitors. And even though Microsoft is not known for its ad-serving technology, it has pieces of an ads business that could plug into the future of gaming, the metaverse, commerce and entertainment. Netflix recently launched a game studio, showing its interest in the genre, and Microsoft owns Xbox, one of the only premium consoles. Microsoft is also buying Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal announced in January.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “US inflation rose 9.1%, its biggest jump since 1981,” Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl reports in “Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news,” our continually updated blog covering how the marketing industry is bracing for a recession.
• “Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Slows in June to 0.3%,” from Adobe.
• “US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months,” per ABC News.
• “Stocks Need to Fall More to Price In the Hit of a US Recession,” from Bloomberg News.
ICYMI: “What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level,” from Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson.
Disney and The Trade Desk team up
“Disney and The Trade Desk, the media-buying platform that works with advertisers to bid for digital ad inventory, have a new deal to work together in connected TV and to apply new post-cookie ad technology to target commercials to viewers,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports.
Essential context: “In March, Disney said it would pursue a partnership with The Trade Desk to expand its programmatic ad business, ramping up automated ad delivery as Disney develops its ad-supported streaming video properties like Disney+ and Hulu,” Sloane notes.
The details: “This new deal allows The Trade Desk’s advertisers to use Unified ID 2.0, an advertising identity tool that doesn’t rely on cookies, to target ads by matching the ID with Disney viewers,” Sloane adds. “The deal will open ad inventory on Hulu, Freeform, ESPN, National Geographic, ABC and FX, and it covers streaming and linear TV. Disney+ has not yet launched its planned ad-supported version of the app.”
$2.1 billion
That’s the total campaign ad spending for the 2022 U.S. midterms—including U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races—according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis. Keep reading here for details on the most spendy races, plus data on where Republicans are outspending Democrats and vice versa.
$2.5 million
That’s the record-setting price just paid for a single magnum of 2017-vintage champagne, including NFTs, per The Wall Street Journal.
• “Amazon Prime Day pushed web sales up 8.5% to $11.9 billion,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
• “TikTok ‘pauses’ privacy policy switch in Europe after regulatory scrutiny,” TechCrunch reports.
• “Russia fines Apple and Zoom for alleged data storage violation,” per Reuters.
• “Experts say it’s ‘meaningless’ to compare case counts, positivity rates from the current COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron BA.5 subvariant to earlier spikes,” from Insider.
• “How Might Your Data Be Used to Pin Charges on You?,” from Wired.
