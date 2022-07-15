Top 5 DTC TV advertisers revealed, plus making sense of Microsoft-Netflix and Disney-TTD: Datacenter Weekly

Netflix chooses Microsoft as its ad partner

“In a plot twist fit for an episode of ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix chose Microsoft as an advertising partner to build the ad-supported version of the streaming service, leaving ad industry watchers slightly surprised,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “Microsoft has key advertising technology infrastructure that will now go toward powering the first ads on Netflix, but is still a nascent player in connected TV.”

Essential context: Netflix had been previously thought to be close to picking either Google or FreeWheel. “In the end,” Sloane notes, “the deal may have come down to Microsoft not being an overt Netflix rival. Google owns YouTube and FreeWheel is owned by Comcast, making them direct streaming competitors. And even though Microsoft is not known for its ad-serving technology, it has pieces of an ads business that could plug into the future of gaming, the metaverse, commerce and entertainment. Netflix recently launched a game studio, showing its interest in the genre, and Microsoft owns Xbox, one of the only premium consoles. Microsoft is also buying Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal announced in January.”

