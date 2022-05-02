Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked—The Big List

Agency companies and networks

Organic growth for the five biggest legacy agency holding companies—WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic and Dentsu—surged in 2021 as the ad market recovered following a sharp drop in 2020. Organic growth for those five major agency companies jumped in 2021 by an average of 9.6% in the U.S. and 11.5% worldwide. Organic growth strips out acquisitions, divestitures and the effects of exchange rates.

The rebound in 2021 means all five companies except for Omnicom had fully recovered from a 2020 worldwide decline in business based on positive worldwide two-year compound organic growth for 2020-2021 vs. pre-pandemic 2019. The average of 2022 worldwide organic growth forecasts for the five companies came in at about 5%, with comparatively little variance among the companies.

Digital-centric consultancies led by Accenture Interactive (rebranded as Accenture Song in April 2022) top Ad Age Datacenter's ranking of the largest agency networks.

10 biggest agency companies and 10 biggest agency networks

By 2021 worldwide revenue. Dollars in billions. Click arrow to toggle between charts.

See expanded rankings and analysis.