TV advertising’s top 3 growth categories revealed: Datacenter Weekly

TV advertising’s top 3 growth categories

TV advertising analytics firm iSpot.tv is out with fresh data about the state of the TV ad market during the first half of 2022. A few key insights that iSpot shared with Datacenter Weekly first:

• The three marketer categories that saw the most year-over-year first-half growth in their TV ad impressions are travel (up 93%), sports betting (+81%) and movie studios (+64%).

• TV continues to be incredibly dependent on live sports for ad deliveries. Some 25.5% of all H1 2022 TV ad impressions delivered during new-episode programming came via live sports telecasts—up from 22.4% in H1 2021. (Part of that boost was due to the Winter Olympics.)

• The top five networks by TV ad impressions share of voice (SOV) in H1 2022, according to iSpot: CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News and CNN, in that order.