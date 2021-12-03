U.S. advertising employment rose by 2,900 jobs in November

U.S. employment in the BLS classification of advertising, public relations and related services increased to 457,700 jobs in November. The ad business banked its 10th consecutive month of growth since ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 432,100 in January 2021.

The November increase in advertising employment came in below October’s gain of 3,700 ad jobs. BLS upwardly revised the October figure from the preliminary 2,200 jobs increase it reported a month ago.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 44%—of jobs in this BLS bucket.