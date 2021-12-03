Employment in advertising, public relations and related services rose by 2,900 jobs in November, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For the overall economy, U.S. employers in November added 210,000 jobs, the weakest monthly increase this year.
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.
U.S. advertising employment rose by 2,900 jobs in November
U.S. employment in the BLS classification of advertising, public relations and related services increased to 457,700 jobs in November. The ad business banked its 10th consecutive month of growth since ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 432,100 in January 2021.
The November increase in advertising employment came in below October’s gain of 3,700 ad jobs. BLS upwardly revised the October figure from the preliminary 2,200 jobs increase it reported a month ago.
This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 44%—of jobs in this BLS bucket.
U.S. ad agencies added 3,000 jobs in October, a rebound following a drop of 1,000 jobs in September.
Ad agency employment in October reached 201,100 jobs, topping the 200,000 mark for the first time since March 2020, the month that the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.
BLS revised the September figure from the preliminary loss of 1,100 jobs it reported a month ago.
BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so November figures aren’t yet available. But November’s advertising, public relations and related services staffing increase implies good growth in ad agency employment last month.
U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—rose by 2,500 jobs in October. That marked a turnaround from a drop of 4,900 jobs in September.
BLS revised the September figure from the preliminary loss of 5,100 jobs it reported a month ago.
The surprising September pullback was the sharpest monthly job loss on record for internet media ventures. The previous biggest monthly drop—a loss of 3,300 jobs—came in August 2001 amid the bursting of the dot-com bubble.
Internet media employment stood at 315,000 jobs in October, below its all-time high of 317,400 jobs in August 2021.
As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay.
The nation in November added 210,000 jobs, far below what economists expected.
The economy added an upwardly revised 546,000 jobs in October and an upwardly revised 379,000 jobs in September.
Following an unprecedented loss of 20.7 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020. But the total U.S. nonfarm payroll is still 3.9 million jobs below its February 2020 all-time high.
The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, fell to 4.2% in November from 4.6% in October.
The unemployment rate in February 2020 stood at 3.5%. In April 2020, it reached 14.8%, the highest level since before World War II.
Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.