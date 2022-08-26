Walmart’s new data play and what marketers need to know: Datacenter Weekly

Walmart’s latest data play

“Walmart is edging closer to a full-fledged loyalty program with the launch of Walmart Rewards, which gives customers cash back via supplier-funded deals that could help the retailer capture data from tens of millions of additional people,” reports Ad Age’s Jack Neff, who notes that the program is an outgrowth of Walmart’s previous collaboration with Ibotta.

Why it matters for marketers: Neff adds that the program, which is already being used by some marketers such as Procter & Gamble Co., “could fuel more brand spending via the Walmart Connect media business. That’s because it will give brands something new to advertise—the rebates they’re offering—and generate more targeting opportunities through better data.” P&G recently offered $3 in rewards to Walmart customers buying three Pantene products at once.

Essential context: “The rewards are available only to people using the Walmart app to make purchases online or in-store via Walmart Pay, so it captures purchase data for program users,” Neff notes. “Amazon and club store retailers already can link all, or virtually all, of their purchases to individual members or customers.”

