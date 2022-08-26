Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
Walmart’s new data play and what marketers need to know: Datacenter Weekly
Ad spend data for Estée Lauder and Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman) revealed
• “Estée Lauder ups ad spending (a bit). Plus a look at its biggest market (China),” from Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson.
• “For Tapestry, selling luxe takes big bucks,” also from Johnson.
Walmart’s latest data play
“Walmart is edging closer to a full-fledged loyalty program with the launch of Walmart Rewards, which gives customers cash back via supplier-funded deals that could help the retailer capture data from tens of millions of additional people,” reports Ad Age’s Jack Neff, who notes that the program is an outgrowth of Walmart’s previous collaboration with Ibotta.
Why it matters for marketers: Neff adds that the program, which is already being used by some marketers such as Procter & Gamble Co., “could fuel more brand spending via the Walmart Connect media business. That’s because it will give brands something new to advertise—the rebates they’re offering—and generate more targeting opportunities through better data.” P&G recently offered $3 in rewards to Walmart customers buying three Pantene products at once.
Essential context: “The rewards are available only to people using the Walmart app to make purchases online or in-store via Walmart Pay, so it captures purchase data for program users,” Neff notes. “Amazon and club store retailers already can link all, or virtually all, of their purchases to individual members or customers.”
The measurement mess in depth
• “iSpot.tv partners with National CineMedia,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.
• “Streaming TV surpasses cable viewing for the first time, Nielsen reports,” also from Herren.
What you need to know about first-party data
“Brands think they have found the answer to the big data problem hounding digital marketing, as regulations and privacy policies confound other means of collecting consumer information, and the answer is: zero-party data,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane writes.
What that means: “Instead of relying on third parties to discretely gather datasets, identify people and track their habits online and in real life, zero-party data is when a brand straight-up asks a customer for data,” Sloane explains.
How it works: “It is collected through prompts like online quizzes and greeting people on a website, app or in an ad,” Sloane adds. “If a consumer participates, all these signals then get used to personalize marketing, and the brand considers that express consent to use the data for further marketing—it is in the fine print. Consumers are being enticed to share personal information by offering rewards, loyalty points, special offers and more to keep feeding the data machine.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. GDP Fell Less Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter,” per The Wall Street Journal.
• “Jobless claims fall to one-month low of 243,000 with no sign of surging layoffs,” MarketWatch reports.
• “Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet,” from the Associated Press.
• “Will student loan forgiveness make inflation worse?,” from Vox.
• “New data shows long Covid is keeping as many as 4 million people out of work,” per Brookings.
Just briefly
• “Twitter Must Give Musk More Data on Bots in Battle Over Deal,” Bloomberg News reports.
• “Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you,” per the Associated Press.
• “Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies,” from 9to5Mac.
• “A new US data privacy bill aims to give you more control over information collected about you—and make businesses change how they handle data,” per The Conversation.
• “Data Storage Is Reaching the Limits of Physics,” from The Wall Street Journal.
Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
In his introduction to the newly released Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 report, Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports that advertisers scored “the second-biggest spending gain on record” in 2021, marking “an extraordinary turnaround from the pandemic plunge in 2020. Spending has continued to grow in 2022, though budgets could come under pressure as marketers grapple with inflation, rising interest rates and slumping consumer confidence amid escalating expectations of a recession.”
There’s a lot to LNA 2022—so the Datacenter team has come up with multiple entry points for you to start your own deep dive. To wit:
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—10 most-advertised brands in the U.S., ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—25 biggest U.S. advertisers, ranked”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—U.S. market leaders and category rankings”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Big spending gains and cuts”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge”
• “Leading National Advertisers 2022—Ad spending by medium, category and advertiser”
