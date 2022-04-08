The Weeknd’s big Coachella payday, and top Grammys ad categories: Datacenter Weekly

The top Grammys advertising categories

In the previous edition of Datacenter Weekly, we served up some data related to advertising during ABC’s Oscars telecast. Now we’ve got fresh data about advertising during CBS’s Grammys telecast, courtesy of iSpot.tv:

• iSpot says that a quarter of the TV ad impressions during Sunday’s Grammys were for CBS shows or streaming services—including Paramount+, owned by CBS parent Paramount Global.

• The next biggest category of entertainment advertiser during the Grammys telecast was movie studios—promoting new theatrical releases—at 5% of all TV ad impressions served during the show, with Paramount Pictures (synergy!) ranking as the top studio advertiser.

• The Grammys telecast is now the No. 22 delivery mechanism, so to speak, for advertising among all primetime CBS shows and specials in 2022 so far. The awards show singlehandedly delivered 1.8% of CBS primetime impressions this year to date.

