Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
The Weeknd’s big Coachella payday, and top Grammys ad categories: Datacenter Weekly
Measuring attention to video game ads
“Frameplay, an ad platform for video games, is introducing a new metric to help brands measure the amount of attention ads get in video games,” Ad Age’s Erika Wheless reports. The metric is called “intrinsic time-in-view” and it “measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play.”
Essential context: “The goal is to make gaming a more reliable platform in brands’ media mix,” Wheless adds. “Even as brands lean into gaming as a way to reach younger consumers, thus far it’s been difficult to measure the effectiveness of those efforts.”
The top Grammys advertising categories
In the previous edition of Datacenter Weekly, we served up some data related to advertising during ABC’s Oscars telecast. Now we’ve got fresh data about advertising during CBS’s Grammys telecast, courtesy of iSpot.tv:
• iSpot says that a quarter of the TV ad impressions during Sunday’s Grammys were for CBS shows or streaming services—including Paramount+, owned by CBS parent Paramount Global.
• The next biggest category of entertainment advertiser during the Grammys telecast was movie studios—promoting new theatrical releases—at 5% of all TV ad impressions served during the show, with Paramount Pictures (synergy!) ranking as the top studio advertiser.
• The Grammys telecast is now the No. 22 delivery mechanism, so to speak, for advertising among all primetime CBS shows and specials in 2022 so far. The awards show singlehandedly delivered 1.8% of CBS primetime impressions this year to date.
See also: “Grammys ratings rise for CBS and Spotify streams soar for winning artists,” per Bloomberg News via Ad Age.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Is the U.S. headed for a recession? This Wall Street bank thinks so,” from USA Today.
• “U.S. economy will fall into a recession this summer, as inflation eats into consumer spending, former Fed official warns,” per MarketWatch.
• “Weekly jobless claims fell to 166,000 last week, the lowest level since 1968,” CNBC reports.
• “Labor market is ‘red-hot’ amid inflation: Former CBO director,” per Fox Business.
ICYMI: “Ad agency employment hits an all-time high,” from Ad Age Datacenter.
$8.5 million
That’s how much it will reportedly cost to get The Weeknd to replace Kanye West at Coachella. Per Emily Smith at the New York Post’s “Page Six”:
The drama at Coachella continues to play out. Coachella organizers allegedly tried to stiff The Weeknd after he stepped in to replace Kanye West as Sunday headliner at the festival later this month. We’re told the singer threatened to pull out if he wasn’t paid the same money as West, who was set to rake in $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee.
In the end, the festival caved and agreed to match West’s fee, according to Smith—who notes that reps for the festival, The Weeknd and West all declined to comment.
$85 million (or 10x The Weeknd)
That’s how much has been spent on political campaign advertising in battleground state Pennsylvania over the course of just three months, according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis. “The biggest advertising outlay so far has been focused on the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who announced in October 2020 that he wouldn’t seek reelection,” we note in the story. Former TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick are two of the Republicans who are spending heavily to attempt to replace Toomey. Meanwhile, a ton of money is also being spent by Republicans on the gubernatorial campaign, given that the incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited out.
For the win
“Wieden+Kennedy was the biggest account winner on the creative agency front in 2021, according to a new COMvergence report,” writes Ad Age’s Yadira Gonzalez. “The independent agency secured six major accounts totaling $420 million, according to the research consultancy. Coming in second was Omnicom Group’s TBWA\Chiat\Day, which notched seven new wins representing $340 million.”
Essential context: “Wieden+Kennedy’s new accounts included FanDuel, Chime, Vrbo, goPuff, Impossible Foods and Evian. TBWA\Chiat\Day’s new wins included DirecTV, Discover and Lay’s from PepsiCo,” Gonzalez notes.
Just briefly
• “TV measurement inequities pose hurdles for marketers,” from Ad Age.
• “Nestlé’s Data Leak Shows War-Related Hacktivism Risks,” from The Wall Street Journal.
• “Microsoft-Activision Review to Include Impact on Consumer Data, Game Developers,” per The Information.
• “Google Bans Apps With Hidden Data-Harvesting Software,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
• “Block confirms Cash App breach after former employee accessed US customer data,” TechCrunch reports.
• “Data leak from Russian delivery app shows dining habits of the secret police,” per The Verge, summarizing findings from investigative journalism group Bellingcat.
The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.
Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Joy R. Lee.
This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.