Marketers attempt to budget amid uncertainty and an 'astonishing' amount of Trump campaign money goes to TV: Ad Age Digital Edition
The July 27, 2020 Ad Age Digital Edition is available now
In this issue, marketers get ready to set budgets for 2021 amid uncertainty, consumers redefine what's hot and what's not for summer, President Trump's campaign TV ad spend passes $300 million, and more:
-
How to set a marketing budget for an uncertain 2021: Even the most meticulous planners couldn’t anticipate a global pandemic or the rising racial justice movement. In the midst of an unprecedented year and with even more uncertainty ahead, Brand Playbook has advice on managing the 2021 budget challenge.
-
Safety on back-to-school lists: Must-have accessories this year aren’t bedazzled backpacks or superhero lunchboxes. This fall, it’s all about cleaning supplies and protective gear. Children heading back to the classroom are as likely to be wearing face masks and gloves as they are the latest fashionable jeans.
-
Super Bowl king takes on Trump: Bryan Buckley talks about his latest social justice effort—the Trump Statue Initiative—which mocks the president’s “accomplishments” with street performers creating tableaux near the White House, including “The Bunker,” recalling Trump’s retreat to a White House safe room as protests erupted around the country.