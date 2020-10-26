Digital Edition

Retailers rush the season as Christmas creeps up on Halloween: Ad Age Digital Edition

Plus, Candymakers get creative for a socially distanced Halloween
Published on October 26, 2020.
Marketers attempt to budget amid uncertainty and an 'astonishing' amount of Trump campaign money goes to TV: Ad Age Digital Edition

The October 26, 2020 Ad Age Digital Edition is now available for download.
 

In this issue, marketers get creative for Halloween to help ensure a safe and fun holiday, Chistmas campaigns begin hitting the airwaves even earlier than usual, and Gerry Graf gets back into business.

Holiday haunted by COVID-19

Candymakers are getting creative for a socially distanced Halloween. From six-foot-wide costumes to robotic, voice-activated treat dispensers, many brands are going all-in on messaging that encourages consumers to stay safe while keeping the festival of fright intact. 

What Quibi’s quick demise means for advertisers

Quibi’s crash-and-burn trajectory is enough to leave marketers skittish. The closure of the streaming startup, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and headed by CEO Meg Whitman, is calling into question big-ticket brand sponsorships of unproven streaming platforms.

Pernod Ricard wants brands to calculate ‘hate footprint’

Pernod Ricard is borrowing a page from the environmental movement in a bid to curb online hate speech. The liquor giant will push brands to begin reporting their “hate footprint” as part of a wide-ranging effort aimed at combating social media hate speech.

Download the October 26, 2020 Ad Age Digital Edition here.

