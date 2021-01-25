Digital Edition

Who's buying Super Bowl LV Ads: Ad Age Digital Edition

Plus, five keys to creating a company name from scratch
Published on January 25, 2021.
The January 25, 2021 Ad Age Digital Edition is now available for download.
 

1221_CoverIn this issue, explore why the weird-sounding "Stellantis" actually works for the Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger, plus:

5 QUESTIONS WITH ALASTAIR MACTAGGART

California’s privacy laws are the brainchildren of real estate developer Alastair Mactaggart, board chair and founder of Californians for Consumer Privacy, who sounds off on his watershed legislation, standing up to Big Tech and whether new laws are in the works.

WHO’S BUYING SUPER BOWL LV COMMERCIALS?

Super Bowl advertisers have been cautious in unveiling their Big Game plans too early thanks to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the political insurgency. It remains to be seen how sectors heavily impacted by the pandemic, including typically big-spending automakers and movie studios, participate.

FIVE DIGITAL EXPERIMENTS THAT HELPED JOE BIDEN WIN THE PRESIDENCY

Skunkworks team’s strategy offers lessons for product marketers and agencies, including what marketers can learn from Jill Biden’s chicken Parmesan.

 

