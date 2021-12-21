Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Why the local ad spending outlook for 2022 has improved

Unanticipated digital ad growth boosts 2022 revenue estimates, BIA forecasts
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 21, 2021.
CES faces cancellations amid omicron variant
Consulting firm BIA Advisory Services increased its 2022 estimates for local advertising revenue from $161.5 billion to $173.3 billion, citing faster than anticipated growth in digital advertising, as well as a strong political year. The 11.4% boost reflects how consumers are increasingly embracing digital channels, allowing for easier and higher levels of local media consumption. 

BIA’s forecast provides a nationwide view of U.S. spending, tracking traditional and digital channels across 96 sub-verticals, such as automotive and retail. This week’s announcement is an update to estimates the company made late this summer. 

While traditional media, which includes channels like cable and direct mail, still holds a slight advantage with a forecast of $88 billion (50.8% of total ad revenue), digital media is not far behind, with an estimated $85 billion in spend (49.2% of total ad revenue). The closing gap is even more clear when compared to last year’s forecast, which saw traditional media accounting for $76.1 billion, or 55.3% of total ad revenue, and digital media accounting for $61.5 billion, or 44.7%.

The total year-over-year increase in expected local ad revenue is $35.8 billion—a 26% lift.

“2021 has been a year of fluctuations. The first two quarters of the year saw strong growth, with some stalling in Q3 once the Delta variant appeared late summer. We’ve taken pandemic concerns plus inflation and supply chain issues into account to prepare our local media estimates and, overall, we are bullish on ad revenue for 2022,” said Mark Fratrik, senior vice president and chief economist for BIA Advisory Services.

For the ad industry, much is still uncertain for next year regarding these recent disruptions. Hopes for nearing post-pandemic growth may now have to sit on ice as the omicron variant spreads rapidly throughout the country, dashing business for verticals like retail, which is forecasted to fall from its longstanding position as top spender in local advertising. Still, surging popularity in nascent digital channels like the metaverse could open new avenues for spending.

Other takeaways from the BIA forecast indicate digital’s role in the increasing levels of local media consumption. Mobile represents the highest paid media channel for 2022, expecting to accrue $35.7 billion in revenue, followed by direct mail ($33.4 billion) and PC/laptop ($32.1 billion). Over-the-top (OTT) is expected to grow 57.4% in 2022—a rate that is higher than that of mobile.

Political advertising is also expected to drive ad revenue next year, in-part due to efforts surrounding the congressional midterm elections in November. To this end, spending on local television is forecast to grow 28.4%. 

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

