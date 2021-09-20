Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues

The video game company and several current and former employees have received subpoenas
Published on September 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Employees gather for a group photo during a walkout at Activision Blizzard offices in Irvine, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

 
Credit: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

Activision Blizzard Inc. announced it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues at the embattled video-game giant.

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation concerning the company’s disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues, and has issued subpoenas to the company and several current and former employees that seek information related to this,” Activision shared Monday in a statement to Bloomberg. “The company is cooperating with the SEC.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

The investigation was first reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal, which cited documents and people familiar with the investigation. The newspaper reported that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was subpoenaed. 

More Activision Blizzard news
Sponsors retreat from Activision Blizzard amid harassment scandal
Ethan Jakob Craft
Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation
Ilyse Liffreing
Activision Blizzard employees strike as fans call for boycott
Exclusive: Fernando Machado on why he took the Activision Blizzard CMO job and how he views the future of gaming marketing
Ilyse Liffreing

Activision’s troubles have snowballed in recent weeks. In mid-September, a union filed a federal labor board complaint accusing the company of violating the law through coercive rules, actions and statements. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company in July, alleging Activision fostered a “frat boy” culture in which female employees were subjected to sexual harassment, pay inequality and retaliation. Days later, an employee walkout drew hundreds of demonstrators to the sidewalks at a company campus in Irvine, California.

In a July email to employees, Activision’s chief compliance officer called the California agency’s claims “factually incorrect, old and out of context.”

Kotick later apologized for a “tone deaf” initial response to concerns in a letter to employees and engaged a law firm to revamp the company’s practices. Activision recently hired several new executives to address the company’s corporate culture.

Shares of Activision fell 4.3% to $76.18 at the close in New York.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators

Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators

Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent

Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent
Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg

Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg
Why Wonderful Pistachios is turning to Twitch to promote new shell-less flavors

Why Wonderful Pistachios is turning to Twitch to promote new shell-less flavors
What Apple’s iPhone update means for the ad industry

What Apple’s iPhone update means for the ad industry
'The Office' stars make custom out-of-office messages for Adobe Max attendees

'The Office' stars make custom out-of-office messages for Adobe Max attendees