Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues

Activision Blizzard Inc. announced it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues at the embattled video-game giant.

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation concerning the company’s disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues, and has issued subpoenas to the company and several current and former employees that seek information related to this,” Activision shared Monday in a statement to Bloomberg. “The company is cooperating with the SEC.”

The investigation was first reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal, which cited documents and people familiar with the investigation. The newspaper reported that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was subpoenaed.