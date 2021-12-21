Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Adidas' NFT loophole is a cautionary tale for brands

How one person bought 330 Adidas NFTs, despite the two-limit rule
By Erika Wheless. Published on December 21, 2021.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20211216_Adidas-NFT_BoredApe_3x2.jpg
Credit: Adidas

To brands who want to release multiple NFTs—consider this your warning.

Adidas recently released a much-anticipated NFT collection in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, with a rule that folks could buy a max of two NFTs.

Someone was able to snap up 330.

The buyer, known as notchefbob.eth in the NFT marketplace, appears to be Hasan Gondal, who has been taking credit for the multiple transactions on his Twitter page. Gondal apparently circumvented the brand's rule by creating a smart contract that generated 165 sub contracts, similar to creating 165 different accounts. Each account was then able to buy two NFTs, and then share them back to Gondal’s main wallet. Gondal’s transacations were flagged on Twitter by Montana Wong, co-founder of Sprise, a product studio platform for creators. Gondal, who along with Adidas did not respond to requests for comment, seemingly verified Wong's explanation on Twitter. 

 

Adidas is the latest brand to encounter the darker side of NFT marketing. While dozens of brands have been eager to create NFTs and connect with tech-savvy consumers, some are finding that buyers don’t play by the rules, or can reflect poorly on the brand. McDonald’s experienced this with the drop of its McRib NFT, when it was discovered that a recipient of the NFT encrypted a racist message in the metadata field. Since NFT records are permanent, the message, which included a slur, cannot be erased.

What’s staggering in Adidas' case is that Gondal paid around $252,000 for the NFTs, as well as $104,000 in gas fees, which are effectively processing fees aimed to cover the computing energy needed for a transaction. In order to even cover the gas fees, the price of the NFTs would need to increase to about $1,100. Adidas NFTs are now around $2,000 on the secondary market, meaning Gondal could possibly have made a profit of $660,000. Gondal has been selling the NFTs, some for almost $4,000, as recently as this weekend, according to his OpeaSea profile.

McDonald's NFT troll highlights metaverse risks for marketers
Garett Sloane
Adidas dives into metaverse with NFT collection
Erika Wheless
Nike buys hot NFT startup as its metaverse push grows
Garett Sloane

Gondal’s buy was a huge risk. Blockchain transactions are all or nothing, so if there was not enough money in one of the 165 wallets, or if there were not enough NFTs available, his transaction would have failed. But even with a failed transaction, he still would have to pay the processing fees of $104,000. That means he had to have enough money in each wallet, and know how many NFTs would be released.

Wong suspects that Gondal found this when Adidas published the public contract, which is how buyers are able to purchase the NFTs. An earlier hiccup in pre-sale had caused Adidas to pause NFT minting for a few hours, and that probably gave Gondal enough time to test out his code for the public sale. Gondal said he used Hardhat, a blockchain development environment, in a Tweet.

On Twitter, Alex Atallah, CTO of OpenSea, noted that one way for brands to avoid this is to require tx.origin == msg.sender, meaning the original account (tx.origin) is the same as the immediate account (msg.sender) interacting with the NFT contract. In the Adidas' case, the msg.sender would have been Gondal’s subcontracts, which are not that same as his original account.

This was not a hack, nor did Adidas do anything inherently wrong. Gondal skirted the rules by implementing some risky code that seems to be paying off. But buy-ups like this can be discouraging for first-time buyers, or for genuine brand fans. For Wong, incidents like this are why he stopped participating in public drops, preferring whitelisted drops instead. “I think brands would want to promote fair distribution, because then they can’t build a community if they’re being hoarded,” he said. “I think maybe we’ll see more presale whitelists after this.”

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

