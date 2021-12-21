Adidas' NFT loophole is a cautionary tale for brands

To brands who want to release multiple NFTs—consider this your warning.

Adidas recently released a much-anticipated NFT collection in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, with a rule that folks could buy a max of two NFTs.

Someone was able to snap up 330.

The buyer, known as notchefbob.eth in the NFT marketplace, appears to be Hasan Gondal, who has been taking credit for the multiple transactions on his Twitter page. Gondal apparently circumvented the brand's rule by creating a smart contract that generated 165 sub contracts, similar to creating 165 different accounts. Each account was then able to buy two NFTs, and then share them back to Gondal’s main wallet. Gondal’s transacations were flagged on Twitter by Montana Wong, co-founder of Sprise, a product studio platform for creators. Gondal, who along with Adidas did not respond to requests for comment, seemingly verified Wong's explanation on Twitter.