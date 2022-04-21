Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

AT&T exceeds subscriber estimates, returns to Ma Bell roots

In the U.S., HBO and HBO Max have 48.6 million customers
Published on April 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Fidelity enters the metaverse with financial education
Credit: Bloomberg

AT&T Inc. topped Wall Street wireless subscriber growth estimates as phone giveaways continue to fuel customer gains, giving the company a favorable start as it parts with its media business and returns to its roots as a telecom giant.

The spinoff of WarnerMedia this month means AT&T is back to the old grind of competing with cable companies. Only this time, the battle isn’t over selling bundles—TV, internet and phone at the lowest price—it’s about the quality of the broadband connection, whether it’s wireless or fiber, AT&T CEO John Stankey said.

“We’re kind of at that golden age of connectivity that’s starting to emerge,” Stankey said in an interview on Thursday.

AT&T made a well-timed exit from the media and streaming business this month ahead of Netflix Inc.’s disappointing results Tuesday that knocked down the value of nearly all of the streaming-service companies. AT&T spun off and merged its WarnerMedia division with Discovery Inc. to create Warner Bros. Discovery.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

HBO and HBO Max, now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, have a total of 76.8 million subscribers worldwide, up 3 million last quarter. In the U.S., HBO and HBO Max have 48.6 million customers. Analysts expected domestic subscribers to be 48.8 million. The average U.S. HBO monthly bill was $11.24.

More industry news
How Netflix can build its ad business
Garett Sloane
Netflix is finally ready to sell ads
Garett Sloane
Warner Bros. Discovery reveals ad sales leadership
Parker Herren
AT&T profit tops estimates as it braces for wireless slump

AT&T shares rose more than 4% on Thursday morning after the company reported adding 691,000 regular monthly phone subscribers in the first three months of the year, exceeding the 437,000 that analysts predicted. And earnings, excluding some items, of 77 cents a share on $38.1 billion in sales topped analyst estimates for earnings of 75 cents and revenue of $37.7 billion.

Free cash flow fell to $700 million from $4.2 billion a year earlier, a number that included $1.8 billion payment from DirecTV. The company is using cash to spend heavily on its 5G network buildout and is still expecting to generate $16 billion in free cash flow this year. The company still sees generating $20 billion in cash flow next year.

Net debt grew to $169 billion in the first quarter from $156.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The company received $40 billion in the Discovery merger to use toward debt reduction.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Fidelity enters the metaverse with financial education

Fidelity enters the metaverse with financial education
How Netflix can build its ad business

How Netflix can build its ad business
NFT company names Wieden+Kennedy agency of record—bridging advertising and Web3 divide

NFT company names Wieden+Kennedy agency of record—bridging advertising and Web3 divide
Why NFT collections are emerging as the next big digital brands

Why NFT collections are emerging as the next big digital brands
Netflix is finally ready to sell ads

Netflix is finally ready to sell ads
Roblox accused of deceptive marketing in complaint to FTC

Roblox accused of deceptive marketing in complaint to FTC
YouTube finally gets measurement accreditation with DoubleVerify

YouTube finally gets measurement accreditation with DoubleVerify

How Vaseline's TikTok strategy reinvented old habits

How Vaseline's TikTok strategy reinvented old habits