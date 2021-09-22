Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Attn taps TikTok stars for original series in deal with Palette Media

Attn will have first-look access to Palette’s TikTok roster
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google's new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand
20210927_TikTokoffice_TikTok_3x2.jpg
Credit: TikTok

Attn, the socially-conscious media company, is working with the management company that represents some of TikTok's biggest stars like Chrissy Chlapecka, Matthew Taylor and Jax James to star in original content and connect these influencers with brands. 

Palette’s roster of talent boasts over 152 million TikTok followers who produce content that's viewed over 1.4 billion times per month.  

The partnership will further strengthen Attn’s connection to TikTok. Earlier this year, Attn set up a TikTok studio dedicated to helping brands and creators make content for the short-form video app. Attn’s initial clients for the TikTok studio included Unilever, Clorox, Madewell, Google, MTV and Geico. Attn was also selected by TikTok to run the TikTok for Good channel, the app’s global social-impact account.

Now, Attn will have first-look access to Palette’s TikTok clients to help develop original content, and Attn will give Palette production capabilities. 

Attn is already using Palette talent in TikTok for Good videos and is planning a separate vaccine campaign with Palette talent encouraging young folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

TikTok is quickly becoming a must-have, as brands turn to the app to connect with younger audiences. Spending on influencer marketing in the U.S. is forecasted to reach almost $3.7 billion this year, up from $2.7 billion in 2020, according to a June report by eMarketer.

More TikTok news
Attn launches TikTok Studio with Unilever, Clorox, Google
Ilyse Liffreing
Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators
Garett Sloane
Everything you need to know about TikTok advertising
Erika Wheless

“This partnership with Attn will accelerate Palette’s ability to propel TikTok’s biggest names to the next level of their career,” Joshua DeAngelis, head of talent, Palette, said in a statement. “We can connect them to premium content and production opportunities like never before, as well as unique ways to monetize their followings with the brands that are already leaning on Attn for their TikTok expertise.”

Attn and Palette are also planning to develop original series for social and streaming. The series will tackle provocative topics that matter to Gen Z, such as sex and relationships, disinformation on social media, gender roles and self-care.

A brand can tap one of Palette's TikTok personalities to appear in several TikTok videos, for example, or ask a Palette talent to do a cameo. A streaming platform can even work with Attn to make an original series with Palette's TikTok talent. 

“It’s refreshing to see this generation of digital creators receiving the kind of management previously reserved for talent in more traditional sectors of entertainment,” Matthew Segal, co-founder of Attn, said in a statement.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google's new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand

Google's new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand
Facebook warns advertisers Apple data changes skew conversions by about 15%

Facebook warns advertisers Apple data changes skew conversions by about 15%
Disney says COVID production delays to slow subscriber growth

Disney says COVID production delays to slow subscriber growth
Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security

Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security
Why nano-influencers are important for brands

Why nano-influencers are important for brands

Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues

Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues
Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series