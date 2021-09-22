Attn taps TikTok stars for original series in deal with Palette Media

Attn, the socially-conscious media company, is working with the management company that represents some of TikTok's biggest stars like Chrissy Chlapecka, Matthew Taylor and Jax James to star in original content and connect these influencers with brands.

Palette’s roster of talent boasts over 152 million TikTok followers who produce content that's viewed over 1.4 billion times per month.

The partnership will further strengthen Attn’s connection to TikTok. Earlier this year, Attn set up a TikTok studio dedicated to helping brands and creators make content for the short-form video app. Attn’s initial clients for the TikTok studio included Unilever, Clorox, Madewell, Google, MTV and Geico. Attn was also selected by TikTok to run the TikTok for Good channel, the app’s global social-impact account.

Now, Attn will have first-look access to Palette’s TikTok clients to help develop original content, and Attn will give Palette production capabilities.

Attn is already using Palette talent in TikTok for Good videos and is planning a separate vaccine campaign with Palette talent encouraging young folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

TikTok is quickly becoming a must-have, as brands turn to the app to connect with younger audiences. Spending on influencer marketing in the U.S. is forecasted to reach almost $3.7 billion this year, up from $2.7 billion in 2020, according to a June report by eMarketer.