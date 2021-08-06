Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Big tech’s privacy and identity crackdown looms over ad tech earnings

Google’s move to keep cookies alive and Apple’s continued iOS lockdown fuel industry scramble for solutions
By Mike Juang. Published on August 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Disney needs to offer 'all-you-can-eat’ streaming, says activist investor Dan Loeb
Credit: iStock

Recent moves from big tech companies like Apple and Google to lock down user data became the unavoidable topic in ad tech earnings this week, reflecting the importance of such data in ad targeting—and the scramble to obtain it.

For the most part, ad tech firms expressed relief in Google’s announcement to continue to support third-party cookies until 2023. “The Google decision provides the industry with more time to transition and focus on advancement and adoption of alternative audience solutions,” said Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite during the company’s second quarter earnings call. Other companies echoed a similar sentiment, with Megan Clarken, CEO at Criteo, saying during the company’s earnings call that Google's decision, “creates more time for our industry to prepare.”

For ad tech companies, Google’s stay of execution on the cookie gives the industry more time to hawk its own ad targeting solutions. Criteo, which is developing a contextual ad targeting product, said it would use the time to develop and bring its contextual targeting to market. Both Magnite and Criteo have signed on to use Unified ID 2.0, an industry-wide ad identifier solution spearheaded by The Trade Desk and now led by PreBid.

More from Ad Age
How the hot ad tech job market is creating new hiring practices
Mike Juang
WPP's data unit names Brendan Moorcroft as CEO
Mike Juang
Bank of America taps Epsilon for ad targeting in post-cookie world
Mike Juang

Apple’s privacy-focused moves to lock down user data on iOS devices, including through features like App Tracking Transparency permission popups, also drew mentions. “We actually are seeing that explicit consent is less than we anticipated,” said Sarah Glickman, chief financial officer at Criteo during the company’s recent earnings call. “The opt-out rates are around about 65%.” Magnite, meanwhile, said it saw a shift in ad spend from iOS to Android.

But companies with access to first-party data were more optimistic. “It’s definitely a more challenging environment for marketers, for independent ad tech, for small publishers who don't have a first-party direct consumer relationship, said Scott Rosenberg, senior VP, general manager, platform business at Roku. “I would not characterize that as a tailwind for CTV generally, but rather a benefit or an advantage for platforms and services like Roku who have got a first-party relationship.”

Criteo, Magnite and Roku all reported strong earnings this quarter. Criteo posted a 26% increase in year-over-year revenue to $551 million, while Magnite reported second quarter total revenue of 139% year-over-year to $100.4 million, exclusing the cost of acquiring traffic. 

Roku notably reported a disappointing 17.4 billion streaming hours during this quarter, a drop of about 1 billion hours comapred to the previous quarter. The streaming company also saw total net revenue growth of 81% year-over-year to $645 million.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Disney needs to offer 'all-you-can-eat’ streaming, says activist investor Dan Loeb

Disney needs to offer 'all-you-can-eat’ streaming, says activist investor Dan Loeb
How the hot ad tech job market is creating new hiring practices

How the hot ad tech job market is creating new hiring practices
Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation

Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation
How Discord is luring brands like Jack in the Box, Chipotle and AllSaints

How Discord is luring brands like Jack in the Box, Chipotle and AllSaints
Fox's advertising rebound was fueled by Tubi and live sports

Fox's advertising rebound was fueled by Tubi and live sports
Roku falls short of expectations on active customers and hours streamed

Roku falls short of expectations on active customers and hours streamed
TikTok experiments with Stories that last 24 hours like Snapchat videos

TikTok experiments with Stories that last 24 hours like Snapchat videos
Google accused in suit of fixing ad rates with a Facebook deal

Google accused in suit of fixing ad rates with a Facebook deal