Social media fumbles—how brands can avoid being the next Chick-fil-A when a creator goes viral

The owner of the Chick-fil-A location Webb worked at told her the company’s rules prohibited her from being in the restaurant and wearing her uniform while filming the reviews. “He said that I could go home with my employee meal and change and eat at home, but that didn’t feel genuine to me,” she said. “All those videos were posted in real time. I would eat, edit and post all within 30 minutes. For me, there was something special about seeing me—this hard-working girl working 60 to 64 hours per week—in the moment.”

Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment. But Harry Hugo, co-founder and chief campaigns officer at influencer marketing agency The Goat Agency, said the restaurant chain’s response to Webb’s video series likely came down to conflicting interests between the marketing team and Chick-fil-A’s legal guidelines.

“I know the fight that would’ve happened internally—the marketing team would’ve wanted [Webb] to keep talking about Chick-fil-A and doing their job for them, but the HR team [and] the legal team want to make sure an employee abides by their employee contract,” Hugo said. “It’s very hard for marketing teams to build a compelling argument to go against legal, HR, finance, because a lot of marketing is gut feeling and sentiment … whereas all the other things are based in black-and-white fact.”

For brands like Shake Shack and Hyundai that jumped to capitalize on their rivals’ shortcomings and get into TikTok’s good graces, “it’s so easy to win and be the hero in those circumstances, because all of the risk has been taken out of it for you,” Hugo added. When TikTok commenters are jumping down the throats of a rival brand that failed to partner with a creator they adore, coming to the creator’s rescue is a surefire way to gain the upper hand against that competitor, he said.

‘Very happy’—or not

JCPenney made a similar marketing blunder last month after commenting on a video from content creator and musical artist Samyra Cambrielle. When Cambrielle posted a video discussing her struggle to find fashionable plus-size clothing, JCPenney commented and encouraged her to visit their plus-size section. But after she did so and shared her disappointment with their plus-size offerings, JCPenney responded with comments proclaiming it was “very happy with [its] selections.”

“JCPenney does not want plus sizes to sell,” Cambrielle said in a video responding to JCPenney’s comments. “Here we are telling you that your stock is outdated [and] unorganized, and you’re gonna come into my comment section and continue to stand firmly in your selections—to stand firmly in your ‘happiness’ with your selections. Even though your customers—the people that are buying (or not buying) those selections are telling you that they are not ‘very happy’ with them.”