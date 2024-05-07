Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Social media fumbles—how brands can avoid being the next Chick-fil-A when a creator goes viral

Chick-fil-A, BMW and JCPenney faced social media backlash for failing to partner with creators discussing them in their videos
By Gillian Follett. Published on May 07, 2024.
TikTokers flocked to the defense of creators Miriam Webb, Tareasa Johnson and Samyra Cambrielle after brands flubbed opportunities to partner with them.

Credit: TikTok

For most marketers, a content creator promoting (or even simply mentioning) their brand without the incentive of a paid partnership is a dream come true. But lately, multiple brands have fumbled opportunities to leverage their inclusion in influencers’ viral social posts, often sparking backlash.

Chick-fil-A recently faced widespread criticism after employee Miriam Webb, or @MiriTheSiren on TikTok, revealed she would no longer be able to post videos of herself reviewing her free employee meals or other Chick-fil-A menu items due to company policy. Webb could have continued posting had she changed the format and location of her videos, but that idea didn’t feel genuine to her,  she told Ad Age. That controversy came on the heels of backlash against BMW after the automaker deleted TikTok videos implying that it would gift a car to ReesaTeesa (real name Tareasa Johnson), who mentioned BMW in her viral “Who TF Did I Marry?” video series. 

In both situations, other brands swooped in to capitalize on the social buzz and partner with the creators themselves. Within hours of Webb announcing she was “hoping to collab with other brands” now that Chick-fil-A was off the table, rival fast food chain Shake Shack was on a Zoom call with her, said Mike McGarry, VP of brand marketing at Shake Shack. The brand sponsored two TikTok videos from Webb, tasking her with reviewing its Chicken Shack sandwich and highlighting its April sales promotion offering free chicken sandwiches each Sunday, he said.

@mirithesiren Went to @SHAKE SHACK and tried their CHICKEN SHACK - and you can too! Every Sunday in April you can get a free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum purchase using code CHICKENSUNDAY. #shakeshack #shakeshackpartner #chickenshack #fyp ♬ original sound - mirithesiren

Hyundai similarly stepped up when BMW withdrew its implied offer to give Johnson the vehicle make and model she discussed in her TikTok series—the same one her ex-husband had promised to buy for her. Several TikTok users—including Johnson herself—called out BMW’s failure to deliver on its promise and its attempt to cover up any evidence of that promise by deleting the relevant TikTok videos. BMW declined to comment. 

“ReesaTeesa’s story on TikTok captivated us with all its emotion, drama, and twists and turns,” Hyundai wrote in a statement after Johnson posted a video revealing the automaker had given her a year-long loan of a Hyundai vehicle similar to her dream BMW. “One of those turns was a failed promise from her ex-husband to buy her an SUV that was dark blue with cognac interior. Our team was quick to identify this as an opportunity to step in and help.”

@reesamteesa Wanted to introduce everyone to my new boo. #reesateesa #fyp #fypシ #iykyk #loveatfirstsight #fangirl #playonwords ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa

‘Fully giving us kudos’

“Hyundai is a great example of seeing an opportunity to participate in a trending moment with a creator like ReesaTeesa and quickly activating around it,” wrote Emily Brown, senior manager of strategy at influencer marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy, in an email. “Brands have to be able to identify an opportunity for reactive gifting, accelerate internal approvals and align on ways forward before announcing publicly to ensure clear messaging and positive sentiment around the activation.”

Indeed, the comments on Johnson’s video revealing her new partnership with the automaker were quickly filled with praise and applause for Hyundai, and Shake Shack received a similar outpouring of support after partnering with Webb.

“As a brand, you don’t usually see such kudos from a community when you partner with a creator,” McGarry said. “They were fully giving us kudos for partnering with [Webb] and giving her a shot in this space.” 

Webb’s first Shake-Shack-sponsored video has garnered nearly 4 million views and over 14,000 comments, many of them applauding the brand for partnering with Webb or declaring their plans to buy one of the brand’s chicken sandwich meals in support of her. “There was a whole plethora of comments where people would look up how far away Shake Shack was from them—the mile distance,” McGarry said. “It wasn’t just them rhetorically talking—they were taking action.”

“Ooop! [Chick-fil-A] dropped the bag and Shake Shack grabbed it. Love to see it 😍,” one comment reads. Another user wrote ““and now we’re going to shake shack!!!” Those comments are a far cry from the attacks on Chick-fil-A in the comments of Webb’s video announcing she would no longer be able to review the restaurant chain’s menu items, which range from “Who’s in their marketing! BIG MISS!” to “What a HUGE missed opportunity for them.” 

The creator’s take

On Chick-fil-A’s end, at least, the decision to put a stop to Webb’s videos rather than partner with her wasn’t due to lack of interest. “Chick-fil-A PR loved my videos,” said Webb, who no longer works for the restaurant. “I kept my content really, really positive … and they never mentioned anything to me about like, ‘Oh, it’s because your page doesn’t align with our views,’ or anything like that. I think it was a higher management issue.”

@mirithesiren Chick-fil-A Corporate has asked me to stop making content. I’m sorry you guys :/ Thank you for all the support and love but an era has ended. “The postings on this site are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of TC&Js Enterprises, Chick-fil-A Whittwood, nor Chick-fil-A, Inc.” #fyp #chickfila #chickfilaemployee #chickfilasauce #chickfilahacks #curlyhair #blackgirl ♬ original sound - mirithesiren

The owner of the Chick-fil-A location Webb worked at told her the company’s rules prohibited her from being in the restaurant and wearing her uniform while filming the reviews. “He said that I could go home with my employee meal and change and eat at home, but that didn’t feel genuine to me,” she said. “All those videos were posted in real time. I would eat, edit and post all within 30 minutes. For me, there was something special about seeing me—this hard-working girl working 60 to 64 hours per week—in the moment.” 

Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment. But Harry Hugo, co-founder and chief campaigns officer at influencer marketing agency The Goat Agency, said the restaurant chain’s response to Webb’s video series likely came down to conflicting interests between the marketing team and Chick-fil-A’s legal guidelines. 

“I know the fight that would’ve happened internally—the marketing team would’ve wanted [Webb] to keep talking about Chick-fil-A and doing their job for them, but the HR team [and] the legal team want to make sure an employee abides by their employee contract,” Hugo said. “It’s very hard for marketing teams to build a compelling argument to go against legal, HR, finance, because a lot of marketing is gut feeling and sentiment … whereas all the other things are based in black-and-white fact.”

For brands like Shake Shack and Hyundai that jumped to capitalize on their rivals’ shortcomings and get into TikTok’s good graces, “it’s so easy to win and be the hero in those circumstances, because all of the risk has been taken out of it for you,” Hugo added. When TikTok commenters are jumping down the throats of a rival brand that failed to partner with a creator they adore, coming to the creator’s rescue is a surefire way to gain the upper hand against that competitor, he said.

‘Very happy’—or not

JCPenney made a similar marketing blunder last month after commenting on a video from content creator and musical artist Samyra Cambrielle. When Cambrielle posted a video discussing her struggle to find fashionable plus-size clothing, JCPenney commented and encouraged her to visit their plus-size section. But after she did so and shared her disappointment with their plus-size offerings, JCPenney responded with comments proclaiming it was “very happy with [its] selections.”

“JCPenney does not want plus sizes to sell,” Cambrielle said in a video responding to JCPenney’s comments. “Here we are telling you that your stock is outdated [and] unorganized, and you’re gonna come into my comment section and continue to stand firmly in your selections—to stand firmly in your ‘happiness’ with your selections. Even though your customers—the people that are buying (or not buying) those selections are telling you that they are not ‘very happy’ with them.”

@samyra

JCPenney does NOT want plus sizes to sell, but does want to continue to make plus size shoppers the problem.

♬ original sound - Samyra

“JCPenney continuously strives to provide a rewarding and inclusive experience for all shoppers and customer feedback plays a key role in helping us improve,” the retailer said in a statement. “We take full accountability for Samyra’s disappointing experiences. We are working with our teams to take corrective action.”

Even brands that initially fumble an opportunity to work with a creator can make amends. Cetaphil, for instance, quickly reached out to creator Sharon Mbabazi after she and a wave of  TikTok users pointed out similarities between Mbabazi’s content and Cetaphil’s regional Super Bowl ad revolving around dads and daughters bonding over football and Taylor Swift. Though Cetaphil said any similarities between Mbabazi’s video and the ad were coincidental, the skincare brand still reached out to her and made her an official Cetaphil brand partner. 

“And that is how u don’t fumble a bag @Cetaphil US,” one comment on Mbabazi’s video read, and another similarly wrote, “This is howwwww you course correct @Cetaphil US 🙌🏽”.

@sharavinaaa Yesterday’s pregame chat with my stepdad 🤣 he loves barging into my room. #CetaphilPartner #GameTimeGlow #CetaphilFamily #ad ♬ original sound - Sharon Mbabazi

Though Webb was ultimately disappointed that Chick-fil-A refused to partner with her (“I did hope that maybe they come around, or maybe just even give me a little swag bag just to be like, ‘Hey, we see you girl,’”), the restaurant chain’s choice to stop her from posting has ironically opened more brand partnership opportunities. She’s since quit her jobs at Chick-fil-A and Aldi to focus on content creation full-time, and is “booked and busy” for the next few months, she said. 

“I understand the business aspect, but I also understand that you can’t stop someone who’s genuine. People are going to see it regardless,” Webb said. “But shout out to Chick-fil-A. I hope and pray that their social media team has gathered themselves, and … I hope that they have learned from this and are taking some pointers. And if the next young lady or young sir comes along and is a good fit for the brand, I hope that they work with them. I will be rooting for that person.”

Gillian Follett headshot
Gillian Follett

Gillian Follett is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She writes about a variety of topics including social media, influencer marketing and the creator economy. Gillian graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

View all articles by this author
