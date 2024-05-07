Social media fumbles—how brands can avoid being the next Chick-fil-A when a creator goes viral

For most marketers, a content creator promoting (or even simply mentioning) their brand without the incentive of a paid partnership is a dream come true. But lately, multiple brands have fumbled opportunities to leverage their inclusion in influencers’ viral social posts, often sparking backlash.
Chick-fil-A recently faced widespread criticism after employee Miriam Webb, or @MiriTheSiren on TikTok, revealed she would no longer be able to post videos of herself reviewing her free employee meals or other Chick-fil-A menu items due to company policy. Webb could have continued posting had she changed the format and location of her videos, but that idea didn’t feel genuine to her, she told Ad Age. That controversy came on the heels of backlash against BMW after the automaker deleted TikTok videos implying that it would gift a car to ReesaTeesa (real name Tareasa Johnson), who mentioned BMW in her viral “Who TF Did I Marry?” video series.
In both situations, other brands swooped in to capitalize on the social buzz and partner with the creators themselves. Within hours of Webb announcing she was “hoping to collab with other brands” now that Chick-fil-A was off the table, rival fast food chain Shake Shack was on a Zoom call with her, said Mike McGarry, VP of brand marketing at Shake Shack. The brand sponsored two TikTok videos from Webb, tasking her with reviewing its Chicken Shack sandwich and highlighting its April sales promotion offering free chicken sandwiches each Sunday, he said.