CES to require attendees to show proof of vaccination

The annual tech showcase in Las Vegas will be both digital and in-person in 2022
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on August 17, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg

CES might not be happening until January 2022, but the annual tech showcase, popular among advertisers and marketers, announced today that attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination, becoming the latest large event to do so amid the continuing spread of the COVID delta variant.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the governing organization that owns and produces CES previously announced last April that it will provide a digital alternative for those who cannot physically attend the Las Vegas-based conference scheduled for January 5-8, 2022.

The CTA is also mulling over allowing a positive antibody test as an alternative to proof of vaccination, but will determine this at a later time. The CTA says it will follow state and local guidelines recommended by the CDC, and will continue to monitor the situation.

Nevada, and especially Clark County where Las Vegas is located, has emerged as a COVID hotspot with low vaccination rates and the continued onset of new cases. At the end of July, nearly 40% of the adult population in Nevada had not received a shot. Over this past weekend, Nevada saw 2,500 new COVID cases and 30 deaths. Clark County is home to about 78% of the state’s COVID cases, according to new data.

"Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO at CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

The in-person optional approach of CES 2022 is a change from the all-digital meetup last year, when conferences throughout the calendar year opted for virtual experiences over in-person events. There was a belief that in-person conferences would come back in 2022 but the rise of the delta variant is changing that thinking.

The proposed hybrid approach in 2022 will be an opportunity and a challenge for the roughly 2,000 companies, from Amazon to P&G, that have already committed to be on the ground in Vegas as they will have to position their offerings for physical and digital audiences.

This year’s conference will have new categories around emerging technologies like NFTs, space tech, food tech and will highlight the growth of areas like AI, AR/VR, gaming and computing, digital health, automotive and transportation, home entertainment, and smart home.

CES 2022 keynotes includes General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

The conference is the latest example of a large event now being restructured due to the rise of the delta variant. Yesterday, Amazon announced it would cancel its Amazon Web Services security conference in Houston, Texas. Meanwhile, the 2021 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference is moving forward with its conference in-person in Florida in October, but is also making a digital option available.

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing reports on pop culture, social trends, influencers and esports. She has covered the advertising industry for Ad Age since 2019 and has previously covered brands and agencies at Digiday and digital platforms at Campaign U.S. She is a proud alum of the NYU Graduate School of Journalism and the University of San Francisco. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @IlyseLiffreing. 

