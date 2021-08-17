CES to require attendees to show proof of vaccination

CES might not be happening until January 2022, but the annual tech showcase, popular among advertisers and marketers, announced today that attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination, becoming the latest large event to do so amid the continuing spread of the COVID delta variant.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the governing organization that owns and produces CES previously announced last April that it will provide a digital alternative for those who cannot physically attend the Las Vegas-based conference scheduled for January 5-8, 2022.

The CTA is also mulling over allowing a positive antibody test as an alternative to proof of vaccination, but will determine this at a later time. The CTA says it will follow state and local guidelines recommended by the CDC, and will continue to monitor the situation.

Nevada, and especially Clark County where Las Vegas is located, has emerged as a COVID hotspot with low vaccination rates and the continued onset of new cases. At the end of July, nearly 40% of the adult population in Nevada had not received a shot. Over this past weekend, Nevada saw 2,500 new COVID cases and 30 deaths. Clark County is home to about 78% of the state’s COVID cases, according to new data.

"Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO at CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”