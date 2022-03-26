Crypto.com’s Oscars commercial is a sobering plea for Ukraine

Crypto.com is taking a step back from its maximalist, celebrity-driven marketing for a campaign in support of Ukraine.
A 30-second spot headlining the effort will air four times during the U.S. broadcast of Sunday's Oscars ceremony on ABC. The ad begins with the words "bread," “hot soup,” “blankets” and “batteries” among others flashing on-screen against a soundscape of wind and crickets. Then the message of the ad appears in text: “In Ukraine, the basics are now essentials,” followed by a QR code linking to a donation page for the Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) movement.