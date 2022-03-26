Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Crypto.com’s Oscars commercial is a sobering plea for Ukraine

The fundraising campaign also features an NFT collection
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See Snap’s Oscar commercial inspired by the deaf community
Credit: Crypto.com

Crypto.com is taking a step back from its maximalist, celebrity-driven marketing for a campaign in support of Ukraine.

A 30-second spot headlining the effort will air four times during the U.S. broadcast of Sunday's Oscars ceremony on ABC. The ad begins with the words "bread," “hot soup,” “blankets” and “batteries” among others flashing on-screen against a soundscape of wind and crickets. Then the message of the ad appears in text: “In Ukraine, the basics are now essentials,” followed by a QR code linking to a donation page for the Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) movement. 

Read more: How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

Crypto.com is also dropping an NFT collection to support Ukraine relief amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Dubbed “The Art of Giving,” the series consists of 40 peace-themed NFTs, such as psychedelic hippie cats and an image of the sun peaking through sunflowers. The NFTs are a collaboration between Crypto.com and 33 independent artists. Each will sell in unlimited editions for between $50 and $100 apiece from March 25 through March 31 on the brand’s NFT platform.

Credit: Ugonzo Art

All proceeds from the collection’s primary sales will go to the RCRC. People can also donate via crypto and fiat, which Crypto.com will match up to $1 million, in aggregate. The company will promote the fund and campaign across its social channels.

Outside of the psychedelic hippie cats, this effort is much quieter than those previously seen from Crypto.com. The exchange has joined forces with A-list celebrities such as LeBron James—for the Super Bowl—and Matt Damon, who appeared in a high-octane spot alongside astronauts and mountain climbers. 

Metaverse and Web3 glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

More recently, Crypto.com signed on as an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held later this year in Qatar. It also partnered with James’ non-profit to help support Web3 education.

More crypto news from Ad Age
Crypto.com will sponsor 2022 FIFA World Cup
Asa Hiken
Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education
Asa Hiken
How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022
Asa Hiken

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See Snap’s Oscar commercial inspired by the deaf community

See Snap’s Oscar commercial inspired by the deaf community
What Metaverse Fashion Week looks like—and what it means for luxury brands

What Metaverse Fashion Week looks like—and what it means for luxury brands
Crypto.com will sponsor 2022 FIFA World Cup

Crypto.com will sponsor 2022 FIFA World Cup
How Meta is relying on automation to fix its ad platform

How Meta is relying on automation to fix its ad platform
FTX partners with Naomi Osaka in an effort to attract more women to crypto

FTX partners with Naomi Osaka in an effort to attract more women to crypto
Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know
Why Honda is tapping Twitch's non-gaming audience to find first-time car buyers

Why Honda is tapping Twitch's non-gaming audience to find first-time car buyers

NBCUniversal brings Dentsu's clients into new first-party identity platform

NBCUniversal brings Dentsu's clients into new first-party identity platform