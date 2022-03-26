Crypto.com’s Oscars commercial is a sobering plea for Ukraine

All proceeds from the collection’s primary sales will go to the RCRC. People can also donate via crypto and fiat, which Crypto.com will match up to $1 million, in aggregate. The company will promote the fund and campaign across its social channels.

Outside of the psychedelic hippie cats, this effort is much quieter than those previously seen from Crypto.com. The exchange has joined forces with A-list celebrities such as LeBron James—for the Super Bowl—and Matt Damon, who appeared in a high-octane spot alongside astronauts and mountain climbers.

More recently, Crypto.com signed on as an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held later this year in Qatar. It also partnered with James’ non-profit to help support Web3 education.