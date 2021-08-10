Delta Airlines sent a care package to cheer up a little girl named Delta

Sometimes it’s the small efforts that leave lasting impressions.

For Delta V. Gerardi, a 3-year-old girl living in Washington D.C., the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant meant that her name was becoming aligned with the deadly virus.



Delta Airlines, a brand in a similar situation and still recovering from a dip in travel, empathized with the little girl and sent a care package with an airplane-shaped Delta backpack, Biscoff cookies, a model plane and a handwritten note reading: “It’s the name for people who were meant to fly.”

Last night, Delta’s excitement at the package was documented on Twitter with the hashtag #DeltaProud by her mother, Kellie Gerardi, who as it turns out, has some association to the world of air travel, albeit not on Earth. Gerardi, a researcher at the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), was recently profiled by the New York Post and Business Insider for her upcoming Virgin Galactic trip to space, even though she does not have a traditional scientific background. She’s also an author and influencer, with 530,000 TikTok followers, 145,000 Instagram followers and 15,900 Twitter followers. And she sells a line of space-related merch under her and her daughter's name online.