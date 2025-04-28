Empowered discovery: Rethinking personalization in digital health

Personalization is often a driving force in today’s digital marketing, but it might not always be the healthiest option. Algorithms keep users engaged on social media by reinforcing their existing interests, but experts warn this overpersonalization creates echo chambers that can limit perspective rather than expand it. A similar problem has emerged in digital health messaging. While personalization is a powerful tool that marketers can use to serve consumers extremely relevant messages at the right time, what happens when they stop there? Overpersonalization—or only serving precisely targeted messages to specific users—means health consumers could be missing out on new information and potential solutions, which could impact real health outcomes. It’s time for a new approach to personalization: empowered discovery. This method drives consumers toward pertinent topics, helping them uncover new information and solutions they might not have initially searched for on their own. For health brands, empowered discovery is an opportunity to spark fresh interest, engagement and action. Overpersonalization narrows options for health consumers Both consumers and caregivers actively seek information throughout their health journeys, and they often turn to digital sources to self-educate and make informed decisions. But if digital health experiences only reinforce what consumers already know, they may miss critical connections that could improve their well-being. Recent Healthline Media data illustrates how health consumers, as compared with general readers, engage more often than expected with topics slightly outside of their initial search parameters. When prompted, readers searching for information on Alzheimer’s disease are 3.8 times more likely to explore content about Parkinson’s disease and 3.4 times more likely to explore content about rheumatoid arthritis, both conditions with overlapping risk factors and treatment considerations. Similarly, fitness enthusiasts are 2.8 times more likely to explore content about yoga and 3.5 times more likely to explore content about physical therapy when given the option. Brands can be understandably risk-averse about providing information beyond their core expertise, but a narrow content approach risks disengagement if readers feel they’ve exhausted all available information. As a result, they may lose interest, drop off or decide to look elsewhere before reaching a decision-making stage, risking conversion for brands. However, a well-executed personalization strategy can serve as a roadmap, helping users navigate from their starting point to a range of relevant, insightful and actionable content that supports their health journey. Predictive personalization keeps brands relevant Predictive personalization anticipates consumer needs and guides them toward new, relevant information before they even search for it. Instead of limiting consumers to content based solely on past behavior, predictive personalization dynamically adjusts recommendations, uncovering connections they may not have considered. For example, a person with back pain might discover insights about neuropathies, hip pain and other spinal problems—all factors that could complement their care plan. Brands should aim to guide consumers beyond their immediate concerns, encouraging them to explore adjacent topics, alternative treatments and holistic wellness approaches. For instance, because skincare readers are 3.2 times more likely to explore content about anti-aging and 2.1 times more likely to explore content about aromatherapy, providing accessible articles and information on those topics will help keep those readers engaged. When consumers have access to content that expands their understanding and addresses their holistic well-being, they can build greater confidence in their decisions and feel more in control of their health. This approach helps brands meet high-intent audiences at the right moment, maximizing engagement while potentially making media investments more effective. Empowered discovery: The way forward for digital health In order to ensure consumers aren’t just receiving content that reinforces what they already know, implementing an empowered discovery strategy helps readers expand their understanding, explore new solutions and take action with confidence. Health publishers play a critical role in enabling this shift. Unlike brands, which may face regulatory constraints on messaging, publishers have the flexibility to create science-backed content that connects the dots across health topics. This broader, more holistic approach benefits everyone. For consumers, it leads to more informed decisions, deeper engagement and better health outcomes. And for brands, it creates meaningful interactions with high-intent audiences, increasing relevance and impact. By moving beyond conventional personalization tactics and embracing discovery-driven engagement, brands can create lasting connections with health consumers, helping them navigate their journeys with curiosity and confidence. 