How Essence and Influential aim to improve equity in the creator economy

Black-owned Essence Ventures is teaming up with influencer marketing agency Influential to connect brands to Essence’s diverse audiences and provide data on the power of creators of color.

The partnership means Essence will be able to use Influential’s analytics tools to assess its creators. Influential's clients will be able to tap into Essence Venture’s brands, including its namesake magazine and events, such as music festivals Essence Fest and Afropunk.

“We want to bring more opportunities to Black and minority creators, and have them driven by a Black-owned media company,” said Pauline Malcolm-Thornton, chief revenue officer of Essence Ventures. “We also know that creators of color are typically underpaid, so we want to have those data insights that prove their efficacy.”