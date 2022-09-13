Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How Essence and Influential aim to improve equity in the creator economy

Essence and Influential are partnering to connect brands with multicultural audiences and gain data insights on the efficacy of creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter whistle-blower describes ‘ticking bomb’ of security gaps
Credit: iStock

Black-owned Essence Ventures is teaming up with influencer marketing agency Influential to connect brands to Essence’s diverse audiences and provide data on the power of creators of color.

The partnership means Essence will be able to use Influential’s analytics tools to assess its creators. Influential's clients will be able to tap into Essence Venture’s brands, including its namesake magazine and events, such as music festivals Essence Fest and Afropunk.

“We want to bring more opportunities to Black and minority creators, and have them driven by a Black-owned media company,” said Pauline Malcolm-Thornton, chief revenue officer of Essence Ventures. “We also know that creators of color are typically underpaid, so we want to have those data insights that prove their efficacy.”

Malcolm-Thornton agrees, adding that there seems to be an interest in connecting with the Black community, but not necessarily a deep understanding of Black culture. “It’s about leaning on us as it relates to understanding the nuances of these communities,” she said. “Rather than co-opting the culture, lean on experts to create authentic connections.”

Essence Ventures chose Influential because of the company’s commitment to diversity, Malcolm-Thornton added.

“We are committed to supporting diverse creators, and see these partnerships as a way of doing that,” said Latarria Coy, Influential’s head of ethical media. “We are leaning into what a lot of companies are trying to do—support minority-owned media.”

More from Ad Age
Esports and brands—how to boost inclusivity in gaming
Jade Yan
Byron Allen's HBCU GO network signs Procter & Gamble, Walmart and other big advertisers
Jack Neff
How Queen Elizabeth's death is affecting the ad industry
Alexandra Jardine

Follow Ad Age on social media

Major brands including Verizon, McDonald’s and Target have made pledges to increase their minority media spending as the social justice movement gained wider attention after the May 2020 killing of George FloydAt this year’s NewFronts, diverse media groups said they were starting to see an uptick in demand. In June, Influential struck a similar partnership with Black-owned media collective Group Black. Still, there is always more that can be done.

“I think brands are starting to understand the power of the dollar, but not our influence,” said Erika Bennett, chief marketing officer, Essence Ventures. “So they are spending more, which is awesome, but not understanding how Black and communities of color carry zeitgeist—from fashion to music to sports.”

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter whistle-blower describes ‘ticking bomb’ of security gaps

Twitter whistle-blower describes ‘ticking bomb’ of security gaps
Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars

Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars
What creators need to know about going viral—and how to prepare for brand partnerships

What creators need to know about going viral—and how to prepare for brand partnerships
What Roblox's new ad formats mean for brands

What Roblox's new ad formats mean for brands
One-word Twitter trend sees brands reviving old jokes for new engagement

One-word Twitter trend sees brands reviving old jokes for new engagement
How NFTs are used by brands to collect customer data

How NFTs are used by brands to collect customer data

Crypto exchange OKX hints at Super Bowl plans as it launches its first global ad campaign

Crypto exchange OKX hints at Super Bowl plans as it launches its first global ad campaign
A major eco-friendly upgrade is coming to NFTs—here’s what brands need to know

A major eco-friendly upgrade is coming to NFTs—here’s what brands need to know