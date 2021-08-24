Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook retools messaging again by adding calling to main app

The new test is part of a larger effort internally to integrate all of Facebook’s apps and services
Published on August 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan steps down after 26-year run
Credit: Johannes Berg/Bloomberg

Facebook is bringing voice and video calling to its flagship social networking service, the latest attempt to fine-tune its communications features after spinning off Messenger as a separate app in 2014. 

Some users, including those in the U.S., are as of yesterday able to place voice or video calls from the Facebook app. The new feature is just a test, but it’s meant to reduce the need to jump back and forth between Facebook’s main app and its Messenger service, says Connor Hayes, director of product management at Messenger. 

Facebook also started testing a limited version of Messenger’s inbox in the core Facebook app last fall. Messenger was once built into Facebook’s app, but the company spun it out seven years ago, forcing users to download a separate app in order send private messages from a mobile phone. 

The new test is the latest in what has been a slow but consistent effort internally to integrate all of Facebook’s apps and services. Facebook is starting to think of Messenger as a service rather than just a stand-alone app, Hayes says. That means people will use the technology alongside other things—say, relying on Messenger to video chat while watching videos or playing games on Facebook. Voice and video calls that use Messenger technology are available on other Facebook platforms, including Instagram, Oculus and Portal devices. 

“You’re going to start to see quite a bit more of this over time,” Hayes says. He describes Messenger as the “connective tissue for people to be together when apart, regardless of which service they’re choosing to use.”

Related articles
Facebook tests media agencies as review nears final round
Garett Sloane
FTC hits Facebook with new antitrust case
Facebook reveals most widely viewed content in News Feed
Garett Sloane

Facebook first enabled messaging between its Instagram app and Messenger last September, and there are plans to bring the capability to its WhatsApp messaging service as well. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that integrating the company’s messaging services is a benefit to users, letting them reach more people and reducing the need to download or jump between separate apps. 

Critics argue that Facebook is intertwining its services in a way that could make it impossible to break the company up. Federal regulators filed an antitrust lawsuit last week to try to force Facebook to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan steps down after 26-year run

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan steps down after 26-year run
TikTok partners with Shopify for in-app shopping

TikTok partners with Shopify for in-app shopping

DoorDash continues to move beyond food with back-to-school marketing push

DoorDash continues to move beyond food with back-to-school marketing push

Facebook tests media agencies as review nears final round

Facebook tests media agencies as review nears final round
Why T-Mobile customers might ‘shrug off’ the data breach

Why T-Mobile customers might ‘shrug off’ the data breach
EA’s ‘Madden’ takes its biggest campaign of the year in-house

EA’s ‘Madden’ takes its biggest campaign of the year in-house

What TikTok's #BamaRush craze means for brands

What TikTok's #BamaRush craze means for brands
How Facebook is fixing its ad platform to deal with Apple’s data limits

How Facebook is fixing its ad platform to deal with Apple’s data limits