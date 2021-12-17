Organizations form alliance to increase tech inclusion

It started with a survey in early 2019 across eight countries, asking thousands of respondents a simple question: If technology were a person, what would it look like? And according to Serpil Timuray, Vodafone CEO, European cluster, “The predominant answer was young, white, middle class and mostly male.”

This prompted Vodafone to spearhead the formation of the #ChangeTheFace Alliance in March 2020, along with 12 leading global companies and organizations that agreed to collaborate to increase diversity and equality in the technology industry.

“We were really encouraged from the beginning by the high interest in this campaign,” said Timuray. She noted that to date more than 300 companies and individuals have pledged to make the tech industry more inclusive in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) 10.

On Sept. 21, the #ChangeTheFace Alliance officially launched with a virtual global event during the UN General Assembly. Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient who has been with the Alliance since its inception, hosted a panel discussion with industry leaders.

“It’s a collective moment to accelerate our impact on diversity and inclusion,” Timuray explained. “We have decided to focus on three things: The first is having some common principles. Secondly, joining forces on initiatives where we have common objectives. And the third, to generously share our insights and best practices with the wider industry.”

She announced the launch of a portal where everybody can access the Alliance’s learnings and case studies: change-the-face.com, featuring the results from the newest survey. “Since we launched #ChangeTheFace last year, the picture is pretty much the same,” said Timuray. “Many responders are saying that technology is still predominantly male.”

Taking stock of diversity in technology and advertising

Ethnic minorities felt significantly less represented in tech ads than two years ago: In 2019, 68% of minorities felt represented in tech ads, while in 2021 just 44% felt represented. Half (49%) of ethnic minority respondents still felt that modern technology advertising did not seem to be representative of the people who use technology, and only a third (32%) felt that tech advertisements are aimed at them, although this has improved from 22% in 2019.

“All of this emphasizes that we have to change the face of the people who are producing the technology, so we can cater to the wider community in an inclusive way,” Timuray added.

Education is the key to change

Jolyon Barker, global managing principal of clients and industries at Deloitte, agreed. “Advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s the right business thing to do,” he said. “When people feel accepted for who they are, they are more engaged and empowered to succeed at work.”

He also revealed Deloitte’s initiatives related to #ChangeTheFace:

“In India, where only 24% of women are employed, our ambition is to support 10 million girls and women with education and skills development in technology,” he said.

Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America for Ericsson, said his company is also using education as a means to expand the pipeline for hiring in a more inclusive way. Working with UNICEF, Ericsson was able to map nearly a million remote schools and provide the students with connectivity, shaping the next generation of tech talent.

“We cannot live in a peaceful world and secure society if we don’t have inclusion in technology for everyone,” he said.

Empowering women by closing the digital divide

Brenda Trenowden, representing PwC and as global chair of the 30% Club—a global campaign to increase gender diversity at board and senior management levels—said that some organizations look at diversity as a huge, untapped opportunity to seize, rather than as a problem to solve. She used a Vodafone case study to illustrate. When the company discovered a mobile-phone gender gap of 200 million women in low- and middle-income countries, it made a commitment to connect to 50 million women across their emerging market footprint by 2025.

After making a dedicated effort to get affordable mobile phones into the hands of women, the company set up services in India and Africa to help with issues related to violence, reproductive health and COVID-19.

“Millions of women subscribed, and that resulted in an increase of 650,000 vaccinations,” Trenowden said. “And there’s been a corresponding increase in both loyalty and spend.”

Anita Bhatia, deputy executive director at UN Women, spoke about her organization’s coalition called Generation Equality, which also places a particular focus on expanding digital access and skills for women.

“We are very worried about the decline in female labor force participation worldwide and that has to be connected to digital access,” she said. “The pandemic showed us that the world is divided into those who have digital access and those who don’t.”

A related issue is the care burden that has shot up exponentially for women during this time.

“Our studies showed that women carried three times the load of unpaid care work,” said Bhatia. “There are so many good reasons for us to come together as partners to solve this complex web of issues.”

“The time is now. With the pandemic, we can’t afford to make slow progress,” said Timuray. “We will never be satisfied until we meet the ultimate goal, which is a truly inclusive technology sector.”

To learn more about the Alliance, visit the #ChangetheFace portal.