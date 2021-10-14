Hollister is hiring a gaming scout—inside the clothing brand’s esports strategy

Hollister is going all-in on the esports space, tapping Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf as its first chief gaming scout.

As part of the role, 18-year-old Bugha, who won the competition in 2019, will help select talent for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training program that will kick off in November in collaboration with Twitch.

The program will include a series of livestreamed training sessions, including a charity livestream on Giving Tuesday. The program will also give each streamer a $10,000 sponsorship from Hollister and monthly mentorship from Bugha.

Hollister and Bugha also worked together to create a limited-edition sweat set for gaming. The set has a large zip pocket meant for storing snacks and a roomy hood to fit a gaming headset. Bugha’s fans were able to vote on designs through his Instagram account. The set also features Bugha’s pug, Zoey, on the hoodie, and a morse code message (“Code Bugha”) on the arm. The hoodie will retail for $49.95 and the sweatpants for $44.95. The set will be available online and in select Hollister stores.