How brands, advertisers and even Instagram responded to the Facebook outage

Facebook is down. Instagram is down. WhatsApp is down. What now?

For brands, like Twitter, the answer was easy: Laugh about a tech rival’s misfortune. For most of the internet, really, the Facebook outage on Monday was a moment to laugh off and log off the world’s largest social network. For millions of advertisers, though, the Facebook hangover was expected to be a tough one. The platform with 10 million advertisers was out for hours, just as the busiest fourth quarter was getting going.

“What happens if this persists,” asked one advertiser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and works at a big-spending performance marketer that relies on Facebook. “It’s really unfortunate this is starting at the start of Q4.”

The advertisers were starting to see some glimmers of life on Facebook after about six hours of the outage. Shortly after 6 p.m. ET, the social network was flickering back online for many users.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry,” Facebook said late Monday, as it was getting operational again. “We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Meanwhile, brands had fun at Facebook’s expense while it lasted, treating it with the giddiness of a snow day only for the internet. Brands and refugees from Instagram and Facebook went to play on Twitter, TikTok and Reddit. “Hello literally everyone,” Twitter posted to its own Twitter account at 1:37 p.m. ET in a nod to all the incoming traffic.

Instagram’s Twitter account joined in, showing it could laugh at itself, tweeting: Hi and happy Monday (spiral eyes dizzy emoji.)

“U ok bestie,” Burger King tweeted in response to Instagram.

Twitter’s tweet sparked 2.5 million likes and almost 500,000 retweets by the end of the day.