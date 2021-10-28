Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How NFTs are used by marketers — a continually updated list

Tracking how marketers are trying their hand at non-fungible tokens
By Ad Age Staff. Published on October 28, 2021.
A woman looks at an NFT titled "CURIO CARDS (EST. 2017)," a full set of 30 cards plus 17 billion non-fungible tokens, during a press preview September 28, 2021, at Christie's auction house in New York, for their live auction "Post-War to Present: The NFTs" on October 1, 2021.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

In less than a year, the acronym NFT has gone from WTF to BFF for brands. Non-fungible tokens are digital assets like bitcoin, only they’re unique and irreplaceable, like owning an original work of art online. They utilize the same authentification technology as cryptocurrency and, similar to the digital dough, are still nebulous in their uses. While some NFTs hold monetary value, others link owners to communities or can even be worn digitally.

Brands including Taco Bell, Crockpot, Campbell's and Twitter have leaped into the ever-popularizing market, with more joining them by the day. Below is a continually-updated list of new NFTs and how brands are adopting them in their marketing.

 

Oct. 27, 2021

11:00 AM ET

WWE launches NFT marketplace 

WWE will introduce an NFT marketplace in collaboration with Fox's Blockchain Creative Labs, a new non-fungible token business and creative studio it formed with Bento Box Entertainment. WWE will create NFTs based on the company's vast intellectual property, including iconic moments in wrestling history and its key events like "WrestleMania" and "SummerSlam." 

The marketplace will be designed to serve as a hub for consumers to buy, trade, sell and store digital tokens that will be authenticated through Eluvio's blockchain and interoperable across the currency Ethereum and other blockchains. 

—Jeanine Poggi

Oct. 26, 2021

6:30 PM EST

Hot Wheels zooms into NFTs 

Mattel is introducing NFTs tied to its Hot Wheels brand in partnership with the Worldwide Asset eXchange. The company plans to release 40 NFT Hot Wheels designs for fans and collectors on Nov. 16. As part of this effort, Mattel is also giving people the change to own limited-edition real-life die-cast vehicles when they collect select NFTs. The non-fungible tokens will cost $15 each. 

—Jeanine Poggi

Oct. 25, 2021

4:30 PM ET

Scary NFTs 

Just in time for Halloween, iconic horror franchise "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is ripping into the metaverse with a line of 666 NFTs, each a variant of the films' Leatherface character. The "Leatherfaces" project is more than just exclusive art, it's an invitation to an exclusive community tailored to fans of the cannibal family and their exploits. Those in possession of their own Leatherface will gain access to community events, discounts on licensed merchandise, chances to buy memorabilia and film screenings with Kim Henkel, screenwriter of the original film. The initial drop will take place on Halloween, with a second digital bloodbath following on Nov. 13.

—Parker Herren

Leatherface NFT
Credit:
Leatherfaces

Oct. 19, 2021

8:00 AM ET

Martha Stewart gets crafty with NFTs 

Martha Stewart debuted Fresh Mint boutique, a digital NFT shop, in October. Her first collection is called “Carved Collection” and features jack-o-lantern art by the founders of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, Marc Evan and Chris Soria. The NFTs are images of pumpkins carved like tree bark, a spooky cat, an owl or even Martha Stewart herself. Some of the images are edited with swirling lines or monochromatic hues.

Shoppers can bid on Stewart’s NFTs on her website. One pumpkin, called “Shriek or Chic Carving,” has received a bid of more than $8,000. The top bidder for the collection will win a custom-carved pumpkin before Halloween. The collection will be updated over time with more work from designers, photographers, artists and creators from the NFT community, reflective of the changing seasons, holidays and special events.

—Parker Herren

Martha Stewart pumpkin
Credit:
FRESH Mint

Oct. 19, 2021

10:00 AM ET

Clinique brings optimism to NFTs 

Clinique revealed its first set of limited-edition NFTs, called "MetaOptimist" with a twist. Instead of bidding on them, like one does to claim most NFTs, the beauty brand is holding a contest to give away three NFTs to select participants in its Smart Rewards program who share stories of optimism and hope for the future. Submissions can be posted on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter with the hashtags "#MetaOptimist," "#Clinique" and "#Contest."

In addition to one of the three NFTs, Clinique will award winners with early access to the currently sold out Black Honey Almost Lipstick, and a range of Clinique products once a year for the next decade. Clinique is the first Estée Lauder Companies brand to release a range of NFTs and recruited Futures Intelligence Group CEO Cathy Hackl to assist in the launch.

—Parker Herren

