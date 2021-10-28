How NFTs are used by marketers — a continually updated list

In less than a year, the acronym NFT has gone from WTF to BFF for brands. Non-fungible tokens are digital assets like bitcoin, only they’re unique and irreplaceable, like owning an original work of art online. They utilize the same authentification technology as cryptocurrency and, similar to the digital dough, are still nebulous in their uses. While some NFTs hold monetary value, others link owners to communities or can even be worn digitally.

Still confused? Read our guide to NFTs here.

Brands including Taco Bell, Crockpot, Campbell's and Twitter have leaped into the ever-popularizing market, with more joining them by the day. Below is a continually-updated list of new NFTs and how brands are adopting them in their marketing.