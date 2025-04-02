Technology

IAB PlayFronts 2025—5 takeaways for brands

Stephanie Brownlee, left, director of media activation for OMD, and Jorge Prado, right, co-founder and CEO of Admazing, on stage at PlayFronts. (Asa Hiken)
AH
By:
Asa Hiken
April 02, 2025 09:30 AM

Featured Stories

Inside student-run advertising agencies
Inside student-run advertising agencies
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now