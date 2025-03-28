The importance of ideal person profiles for identity resolution

The advertising ecosystem’s growing emphasis on personalization, first-party data and data protection is an accurate reflection of the growing challenges within the marketplace. Today’s consumers are using media anywhere and everywhere—at home, at work, online, and offline—all while expecting brands to recognize them across channels and devices. Meanwhile, mounting privacy and data protection regulations and policy changes among platforms are making it harder to gain a unified view of customers and prospects across a growing number of touchpoints. That’s where ideal person profiles (IPPs) become so important. An IPP—an even deeper manifestation of what the industry has historically referred to as “ideal customer profiles”—is a comprehensive consumer profile created by enriching first-party data with relevant business and consumer IDs, as well as attribute insights such as affinities, interests, intent, demographics and purchase behaviors. The resulting profile, which unites personal and professional worlds, can provide a detailed understanding of individual consumer behavior, preferences and needs, enabling precise targeting and maximized campaign reach for brands, agencies, and data providers. IPPs have the power to directly address the biggest identity resolution issues facing the digital marketing industry today. Let’s dig deeper. Challenges in data linkage and customer understanding Marketers across industries are facing substantial data challenges that interfere with their ability to keep pace with consumer demands for personalization and streamlined digital interactions. These challenges are a result of the following realities within most modern marketing organizations: Both challenges can be addressed by working with the right data partner to enrich first-party data to create detailed IPPs. By linking and enriching first-party data with business and consumer IDs and relevant attributes from both terrestrial and online sources to create unified profiles of individuals, marketers can help validate customer traits, precisely target and discover new prospects. Comprehensive IPPs can be put to work in the following ways: IPPs offer effective identity resolution tools for brands across verticals, from automotive and travel to telecommunications and retail. For example, by enriching first-party data with comprehensive consumer and business insights, an auto brand can help boost sales by delivering highly personalized vehicle recommendations based on consumers’ unique preferences, lifestyles, and financial profiles. IPPs help auto brands to engage across multiple channels, from mobile apps to dealership visits, while also helping to boost aftermarket sales and service engagements through personalized service offers, maintenance reminders, and accessory recommendations tailored to the specific needs and behaviors of each customer. Meanwhile, a financial brand might look to develop IPPs that combine first-party data with B2B, B2C, and B2B2C data, better uniting a personal and professional understanding of individual consumers. This helps enable hyper-targeted marketing campaigns that reach customers with personalized financial offers relevant for their customer as a business professional or owner, as well as that of a consumer. From credit cards to investment products, based on their behavior, preferences, responsibilities, and life stages, the opportunities to engage in a personalized manner are endless and can be delivered seamlessly across multiple channels, whether consumers are opening a new account, applying for a mortgage, or managing their investments. Finding the right enhanced identity partner While the applications of IPPs are virtually limitless, their creation requires access to extensive high-quality audience data curated for privacy concerns. Dun & Bradstreet’s ID Graph Plus was built to accelerate addressability and the creation of IPPs by providing expansive coverage of: D&B ID Graph Plus enables the creation of IPPs by enriching first-party data with a combination of business and consumer IDs, along with relevant attributes from various sources. This results in more cohesive and detailed privacy-conscious profiles of individuals that allow more precise targeting, validation of customer traits and discovery of new opportunities. By using IPPs created with D&B ID Graph Plus, businesses can gain deeper insights into relevant customer behavior, enabling the creation of personalized marketing strategies and loyalty programs. This approach helps drive business growth and enhances customer engagement and retention by delivering tailored offers that meet individual needs and preferences. The advertising ecosystem isn’t going to become less complicated or less regulated. But with strong data partnerships and IPPs curated for privacy, the execution of successful personalized, cross-channel campaigns can. About Dun & Bradstreet Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.