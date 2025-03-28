Publishing Partners

The importance of ideal person profiles for identity resolution

Publishing Partner:
Dun & Bradstreet
(Nuthawut Somsuk/Getty Images)
MF
By:
Marc Fanelli
March 28, 2025 06:01 PM

Featured Stories

Sports
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners
Sports

Teams are using hype videos to boost fan engagement, drive sponsorship and showcase their brands.

JS
By:
Jon Springer
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners
Ad Tech
How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI
Ad Tech
AH
By:
Asa Hiken
How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI
Agencies
15 agency executives leading the charge for personalization through AI and other tech innovations
Agencies
BB
By:
Brian Bonilla
15 agency executives leading the charge for personalization through AI and other tech innovations
Food & Beverage
How a simple Chipotle Instagram post led to a new campaign
Food & Beverage
EW
By:
Erika Wheless
How a simple Chipotle Instagram post led to a new campaign