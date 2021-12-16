Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

J.M. Smucker to sell some natural and organic businesses for $110 million

The sale to investment firm Nexus Capital Management includes R.W. Knudsen and TruRoots assets and trademarks
Published on December 16, 2021.
JMSmuckerCo_Logo_i.jpg

The J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville said it has agreed to sell its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses to investment firm Nexus Capital Management LP for $110 million in cash.

The sale includes R.W. Knudsen and TruRoots assets and trademarks, a licensing agreement for Santa Cruz Organic beverages, and manufacturing and distribution facilities in Chico, California, and Havre de Grace, Maryland, Smucker said in a news release issued Wednesday evening, Dec. 15. Smucker noted that the deal does not include Santa Cruz Organic nut butters, fruit spreads, syrups or applesauce.

In what Smucker charactered as "a related decision" to "further optimize operations for the Consumer Foods business," the company said it plans to close and pursue the sale of its Ripon, Wisconsin, production facility in 2022 and consolidate production at its Orrville plant.

The sale of the natural and organic beverage and grains businesses is expected to close in the third quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions. Smucker said it expects the divestiture to be dilutive to its adjusted earnings per share by about 15 cents on a full-year basis, "reflecting the foregone profit related to the natural and organic beverages and grains businesses, before factoring in any potential benefit from the use of net proceeds from the sale."

Collectively, the natural beverage and grains businesses generated sales of about $140 million for the company's fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. Results were primarily reported in Smucker's U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment.

"This transaction supports our strategy to direct investments and resources toward core brands positioned for growth," said Tina Floyd, Smucker's senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Foods, in a statement. "By focusing resources on our core brands, including Uncrustables sandwiches, Jif and Smuckers, we are positioning ourselves to build on our market leadership while continuing to support the growth of the overall category."

Last month, the company announced plans to build in Alabama its third manufacturing facility and distribution center dedicated to production of Uncrustables. Smucker said it plans to grow the brand over the next five years to about $1 billion in annual net sales.

Earlier in December, Smucker said it sold its private-label dry pet food business — including its manufacturing plant in Frontenac, Kansas — to Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods Inc. for $33 million in cash.

— Crain's Cleveland Business

In this article:

