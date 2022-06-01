How KitKat used AI to create a Gen Z staring contest

For KitKat, the solution seemed rightly suited for Gen Z audiences, who not only enjoy digital games more than any other generation but are also interested in new forms of technology. Augmented reality has found its core audience in this demographic with apps like Snapchat and the burgeoning metaverse—which will blend virtual worlds with gaming—is expected to cater to these consumers as well.

“[This] campaign shows a whole generation of digital natives the benefits of taking a break in one of the most relevant contexts for them,” said Wael Jabi, global strategic marketing and communications lead at KitKat, in a press statement.

Taking a break has long been the core message of KitKat’s marketing, but keeping that message fresh is imperative to onboard the next generation of consumers. “Blink Break” attempts to do this by appealing to those audiences with what they want—games—and with a novel, tech-savvy feature that could strengthen engagement with digital natives. KitKat is also mainly promoting the campaign on its social channels, where it is most likely to find these consumers.