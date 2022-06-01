How KitKat used AI to create a Gen Z staring contest

KitKat has been around since 1957, but it is still engineering new ways to reach young consumers.
The snack brand this week debuted “Blink Break,” a web-based game that invites users to engage in a staring contest with various animals, from sleepy cats to wide-eyed lemurs. Although the creatures aren’t actually participating—their appearances are simply footage from video clips—the game succeeds in offering genuine competition through artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is able to analyze the performance of the player in real time. As soon as the player blinks, the game ends and reports their total score.
The tech works like this: After requesting access to the player’s mobile or computer camera, it uses machine learning (ML) to capture their face, recognize its structure and unique landmarks and identify movement, such as blinking. The underlying platform is called Face Mesh, a solution from the open-source ML framework, MediaPipe.