Lego aims to 'build' safer metaverse for kids with Epic Games

The iconic toy group is partnering with Fortnite developer
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 07, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Credit: LEGO Group and Epic Games

Lego is coming to the metaverse with the help of Epic Games in an attempt to make the virtual world safer for children. 

Epic Games announced the partnership in a blog post on Thursday, saying that the two companies plan to "build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages.” It was not immediately clear whether the two companies plan on building their own metaverse platform or working within existing platforms.  

“Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two,” Niels Chirstiansen, Lego Group CEO, said in a statement. “We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all.”

Lego and Epic outlined three principles for making the metaverse safer: protecting children’s right to play by prioritizing safety; safeguarding children’s privacy; and giving kids and adults tools to control their digital experience. Still, the two companies will face an uphill battle to create a totally safe and secure metaverse for kids.

The metaverse is still new territory for many brands, who are hoping to reach younger consumers by dipping into virtual worlds. But the metaverse has put brand safety to the test. And the downsides of gaming, including bullying, racism and harassment, have already seeped into the metaverse. There have been stories of kids ending up in strip clubs within Roblox and a metaverse researcher allegedly being sexually harassed in Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

