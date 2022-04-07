Lego aims to 'build' safer metaverse for kids with Epic Games

Lego is coming to the metaverse with the help of Epic Games in an attempt to make the virtual world safer for children.

Epic Games announced the partnership in a blog post on Thursday, saying that the two companies plan to "build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages.” It was not immediately clear whether the two companies plan on building their own metaverse platform or working within existing platforms.

“Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two,” Niels Chirstiansen, Lego Group CEO, said in a statement. “We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all.”